Suara.com – Azizah Salsha is suspected by netizens of using electronic cigarettes, aka vape, when she was with Pratama Arhan and while visiting the Mandalika Circuit. Even though vaping is dangerous for the health of young women and damages the brain.

The moment Azizah Salsha was suspected of using an electronic cigarette, because the 20 year old woman was suspected of carrying a small object similar to a vape on several occasions.

At least netizens saw Azizah holding a vape twice in photos. The first moment, when Azizah Salsha sat on a stroller pushed by her husband Pratama Arhan in Japan.

Azizah Salsha was holding a small, long object which was thought to be a vape, although it seemed like she was hiding it. Even the Instagram account @azizahsalsha.wearings revealed the type of e-cigarette used by the son of DPR-RI member, Andre Rosiade.

Also Read: Measuring the Total Price of Azizah Salsha’s Outfit When Watching MotoGP: Almost 5 Times Pratama Arhan’s Salary

The second moment that netizens are suspicious of is Azizah Salsha taking a photo together with Andre Rosiade and his younger brother Muhammad Ammar Tsaqif Rosiade, with the Mandalika Lombok Circuit in the background.

This small object, like a vape, can be seen being held in Azizah Salsha’s left hand, although it looks vague. However, it wouldn’t be a netizen if you didn’t see the details of this small object.

“Azizah’s vape, does anyone know or not?” commented @lidiahrahmahsari.

But some netizens are still unsure whether what Azizah Salsha is holding is a vape or electronic cigarette, and instead suspect it is a charger cable.

“I think I’ve seen it, it’s not a vape, but it’s like a wireless charger, isn’t it? Something like that. But as far as I know, it’s not a vape,” said @ulan_indry.

Also read: His efforts are no joke, Fuji has arrived in Brunei to watch Asnawi Mangkualam

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of e-cigarettes for teenagers, young adults and pregnant women is that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine.

Nicotine is addictive and toxic to fetal development. So exposure to nicotine can also harm the brain development of teenagers and young adults, which continues into their early to mid-20s.