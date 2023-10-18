Azimut Holding enters the capital of HighPost Capital

The Italian asset management group Azimut announced a 2.5% increase in its stake in HighPost Capital, bringing its overall stake in the company to almost 15%. Founded in 2019 by David Moross and Mark Bezos, HighPost specializes in managing private equity and venture capital funds, and its partnership with Azimut is about to get even stronger.

This strategic move does not only concern an increase in shareholdings but also involves a deeper involvement of the families of the two top managers of HighPost. Under the agreement, the Moross and Bezos families will also become shareholders of Azimut Holding, investing a significant, although currently unquantified, amount in the shares of the Italian company.

This strategic decision is the result of a close collaboration between the two companies and aims to further strengthen the bond between Azimut and HighPost. Furthermore, the agreement underlines the common goal of both companies to enhance their partnership and create long-term value. Azimut’s interest in the private equity sector reflects a trend broader in the world of investments, where investors seek opportunities outside the traditional stock and bond markets. Private equity offers the opportunity to invest directly in unlisted companies, often in a growth phase, with the aim of obtaining superior long-term returns.

The partnership between Azimut and HighPost represents an example of how companies are looking to expand their reach and access new investment opportunities. This collaboration between Italy and the United States could lead to interesting synergies and greater diversification of the investment opportunities offered by Azimuth.

The involvement of families Moross and Bezos in the shareholder structure of Azimut Holding highlights the importance of long-term partnership and enthusiasm for sustainable value creation. The collaboration between these two companies promises to bring significant benefits to both parties and further strengthen the bond between the Italian financial sector and the American one in the complex and constantly evolving world of private equity investments.

