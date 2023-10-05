loading…

Vehicles carrying refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, queue on the road leading to the Armenian border, in Nagorno-Karabakh, September 25, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

BAKU – Azerbaijan will not attend negotiations with Armenia organized by the European Union (EU) which are scheduled to take place in the city of Granada, Spain, on Thursday (5/10/2023).

APA news agency reported that the five-way talks are planned to be held on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting, and will be attended by representatives of France, Germany and the EU.

Baku cited an “anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere” that it claimed would undermine the talks due to the absence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish leader was allegedly barred from the discussions, and France and Germany in particular opposed his involvement,” APA reported Wednesday.

Citing sources, Bloomberg reported on the same day that Erdogan canceled his planned trip to the European Political Community meeting due to his busy schedule.

Türkiye’s presidential office did not comment on the matter.

“The reason is France’s destructive position as well as Paris and Berlin’s rejection of Turkey’s participation,” a diplomatic source told Azerbaijani media. “The Azerbaijani side refuses to take part in negotiations under such circumstances.”

According to APA, Azerbaijan specifically took issue with France’s role in the negotiations.

Paris is taking a clear pro-Armenian stance, according to the APA, citing recent statements from France’s defense and foreign ministers as well as Paris’ decision to supply arms to Yerevan.