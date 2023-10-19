Suara.com – Dandut singers Iis Dahlia and Ayu Ting Ting have a fairly close relationship. When he was a guest star at the FYP event, Iis revealed the true nature of the singer from Depok.

Iis Dahlia was originally asked what Ayu Ting Ting looked like in her eyes. He then said he was impressed with Ayu because she was an obedient child to her parents.

“It’s very rare for a singer to be independent, in other words he has his own things, obeys his parents, of all my children he’s the only one who is still like that,” said Iis Dahlia from the video re-uploaded by the Tiktok account @maukamu2000, quoted by Suara .com, Thursday (19/10/2023).

One of the clear proofs that Ayu is an obedient child is that until now the singer of Fake Address doesn’t have any of her own money. He completely trusted his parents.

“He still does what his mother and father say, and until now he (Ayu Ting Ting) doesn’t hold the money, he holds the family’s money. So if anything happens to his family, he entrusts it to his mother, Ojak and Umi’s father,” said Iis Dahlia.

Also Read: DKI Transportation Agency Ensures No More Stick Cones to Divide Bicycle Lanes That Were Removed, Replaced with Cat’s Eyes

Ayu Ting Ting is a dangdut singer born 20 June 1992. Her name became known thanks to the song Selamat Palsu.

Successful as a singer, Ayu Ting Ting expanded into other fields. He tried out his profession as a presenter and comedian and was accepted by the people.