Little Bahar urgently needed a heart transplant. Time was against her when suddenly thanks to Leyla she was able to save her life.

Tolga’s sister was an organ donor and the young man accepted that his heart be donated, thus saving the little girl’s life.

From that moment on, Bahar will be linked to Tolga forever. The young man will find in Zehra’s sister a reason to smile again after being devastated by the death of his beloved sister.

Ayla Polat

This little actress has become a real promise on the acting scene in Turkey, her native country.

Ayla Polat has participated in other projects. In fact, in Spain, it is not the first time that we see her on our screens. The little girl appeared with a small character in Inocentes, a series broadcast by Antena 3.

But, without a doubt, his performance as Bahar in Brothers is the role that has brought him international fame.

