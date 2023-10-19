Ayaneo, a Chinese company dedicated to creating portable console computers in the Steam Deck style, present an Ayaneo Flip DS that looks like a Nintendo DS.

Ayaneo, a Chinese technology brand founded in 2020 and which became known for its PC-portable console hybrids in the Steam Deck style, has presented, through a controlled “leak” (sent to the Liliputing media) its new device that remembers very much at one Nintendo DS.

It is called Ayaneo Flip, and it is a portable console computer with Windows and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U chip, enough to run almost all of today’s cutting-edge games on a 7-inch, 120 Hz screen.

It is a much larger device than a Nintendo DS… but practically identical in design. There are actually two models: Ayaneo Flip DS (with double screen) and the Ayaneo Flip KB (with a downright tiny keyboard instead of the screen).

Ayaneo Flip DS may be great for emulating Nintendo DS games, but there aren’t many details

The consoles Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS, due to the particularity of using two screens, one of them touch, have been difficult to emulate on mobile phones or computers. The games are not complicated to emulate, but the experience of playing on a device that way is.

Ayaneo Flip DS It seems ideal for this need. It has a double stick, crosshead, front buttons and triggers (without knowing if the screen below is touch).

The thing is that at the moment we don’t know any more details. Ayaneo has launched almost a dozen devices in two years, all Windows consoles, which are usually financed through crowdfunding.

A week ago, another hardware company presented something that also seemed like a reincarnation of the Nintendo 3DS, with a design even more closely modeled on that of Nintendo’s portable console, but shown only as a technological test.

Would you like to see the “notebook” format design return for the new wave of portable computer consoles with Windows or Android? Ayaneo Flip It may be one of the most interesting to keep track of in the future if you are a Nintendo DS fan…