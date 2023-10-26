Suara.com – Celebrity and YouTuber Karin Novilda, alias Awkarin, also commented on the issue of the closeness of Sarwendah and her adopted son, Betrand Peto, which recently went viral on social media.

However, Awkarin discussed it from a religious perspective and touched a little on culture regarding the relationship between mother and adopted child which was considered excessive.

Latest Portrait of Sarwendah and Betrand Peto Together (Instagram/@sarwendah29)

“The relationship between a celebrity wife and her adopted child is a bit difficult to analyze. Even if it has to be studied, perhaps looking at it needs to be related to local culture and rules,” wrote Awkarin via his community account, @awkarin, on Tuesday (24/10/2023).

Even though Awkarin did not directly mention the names of Sarwendah and Betrand Peto, the public could immediately guess the subject being discussed.

Awkarin adopted the law of child adoption in the Islamic religion, according to which parents are not allowed to sever the adopted child’s lineage and their true identity.

Apart from that, the relationship between the adopted child and the surrogate mother must also be clear.

“The boundaries are clear, what is adopted is not a biological child, but a child who must be happy. Can you add from the perspective of a crocodile or another religion?” he asked.

In the caption, Awkarin also said that explanations regarding child behavior towards adoptive mothers in various branches of science were limited.

“Perhaps the most appropriate way to look at this incident is to approach religion and culture alone,” he said.

However, Awkarin’s statement received harsh criticism from netizens. They asked him to assess his own dating style which was considered too free.

“Discuss other people. Just discuss men’s and women’s relationships religiously first, discuss wearing clothes according to religion, drinking alcohol according to religion. It’s more beneficial, especially for your own life,” suggested @roemey***.

“My advice is to delete this post because it is no longer educational, bro. It has opened up space to judge and talk about other people’s lives,” added @maggie***.

“thinking too much about other people’s lives, without looking at your own,” @linda*** quips.