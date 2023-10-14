The PSMS Medan team is determined to get full points when they visit the PSPS Riau headquarters in the League 2 Group 1 follow-up match which will be held at the Kaharuddin Nasution Stadium, Pekanbaru, Riau, Sunday (14/10).

“We will use a different strategy to smooth out the steps to get full points for maximum results against PSPS,” said PSMS head coach, Miftahudin Mukson, as quoted by Antara, Saturday (14/10).

It is hoped that the changes brought by PSMS to face PSPS, which is now being handled by former PSMS coach, Ridwan Saragih, can be a weapon to smooth out this mission.

“This means that you have to be more careful, no matter what, the PSMS Medan squad formed him (Ridwan Saragih) and he knows exactly the depth of my squad. But I have tried to make a change that maybe coach Ridwan doesn’t know about,” said Miftahudin.

He said that PSPS, which is currently the caretaker of the standings, cannot be underestimated. Moreover, apart from being trained by a new coach, PSPS also plays at its own home.

“There are no teams here that are going down or anything like that. I also have to be wary of the rise of PSPS, I’m sure they don’t want to go down. Moreover, in this competition there are slight differences in scores. This means whoever is the most prepared tomorrow will win the match,” said Miftahudin .

According to Miftah, as coaches who have almost the same background, he and Ridwan both know each other.

Especially for PSMS, said Miftah, his team will use all the energy they have to be able to play and achieve maximum results.

“In football there are no secrets, we both know, coach Ridwan is not new to me. We were both in the Army, at PSAD at PS TNI, we already know each other and we are never closed, always open “What coach Ridwan knows, I also know,” he said.

Carrying out six days of preparations in Pekanbaru after achieving a 2-2 draw against Semen Padang, Miftah said his team was ready to play tomorrow’s match. Regarding adapting to the hot weather in Pekanbaru, he believes PSMS players are also ready.

“Today we tried the field, thank God everything went smoothly and the match remains tomorrow. We brought 24 players from Medan to Padang. From Padang to Pekanbaru 24 players. God willing, everyone is ready. Pekanbaru is hotter, and hopefully it won’t be affected by the weather, because we “We’ve also been here for six days. Hopefully the weather adaptation process in Pekanbaru can run smoothly,” he said.