BANDUNG VOICE – Consuming careless food and drinks has the potential to damage the skin and cause premature aging.

Several types of food and drinks can damage collagen and bind the water content in the skin, which can cause premature aging.

Premature aging that occurs from consuming prohibited foods and drinks occurs because nutrients for the skin are reduced and the face will appear older.

So what foods and drinks can cause premature aging? Listen to the advice from Dr. Saddam Ismail, as reported from his YouTube channel, Friday (20/10/2023).

1. Salty Foods

Salty foods that contain too much sodium are recommended not to be consumed excessively.

Because the sodium content can bind water in the body and make the skin and face look older.

One example of food with high sodium content is junk food, processed and packaged foods.

2. Spicy Food

Consumption of spicy food should also be minimized, if you don’t want to experience premature aging.

This is because spicy food can cause blood vessels under the skin to dilate. So the rash on the face will be more visible.

Doctor Saddam Ismail does not prohibit consuming spicy food, as long as it is not excessive.

3. Lemak Trans

Apart from causing heart and blood vessel disease, foods high in trans fats will also cause inflammation of the skin.

If inflammation occurs on the skin, it can cause the skin to be easily damaged when exposed to UV rays.

Trans fats can appear from food that is cooked the wrong way.

4. Sweet Foods

Dr. said sweet foods. Saddam Ismail, will take longer to be processed by cells in the body.

Not only that, sweet foods also have the potential to damage collagen in the skin, causing the skin to become looser, dull and unhealthy.

Not only that, sweet foods can also cause tooth decay, blackening or discoloration of the teeth.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol consumption is considered one of the causes of liver damage.

If the liver is damaged, the toxins that the body should neutralize cannot be processed, including free radicals that attack the skin.

Then the skin will be looser, dull and look unhealthy.

Sleep disturbances from the effects of alcohol also affect skin health.

6. Grilled meat

The charred part of grilled meat apparently contains pro-inflammatory hydrocarbons, which have the potential to damage collagen.

So it is recommended not to eat burnt parts of grilled meat.

7. Sour Drinks

It is recommended not to drink too much acidic drinks, because they can damage tooth enamel.

Among them, orange ice and wine contain quite high acidity.

8. Energy Drinks

Energy drinks can damage teeth, which will affect a person’s appearance.

This type of drink also contains caffeine which can cause dehydration in the body.

9. Caffeinated Drinks

Types of caffeinated drinks such as tea and coffee are also not recommended for excessive consumption.

Because, drinks containing caffeine are diuretic. Which will cause the body to lose a lot of water content.

When the body is dehydrated, the skin will be drier and look dull.