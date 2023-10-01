loading…

The United States (US) House of Representatives (DPR) approved a government spending agreement that does not include aid to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – House of Representatives (DPR) United States of America (US) agrees to a government spending deal that does not include aid to Ukraine . The US House of Representatives rejected warnings from Pentagon officials urging last-minute assistance.

According to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, in conversations throughout the day, Defense Department officials stressed to House and Senate leaders in both parties the importance of approving aid to Kiev as Ukraine continues to fight back against a Russian invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter. know the problem.

A senior US State Department official said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also been in touch with key lawmakers responsible for funding allocations throughout the week.

“Blinken’s top aides continued to underscore the importance of Ukraine’s assistance to lawmakers on Saturday,” the official said as quoted by the Washington Post, Sunday (1/10/2023).

But with time running out, the House approved a Republican-backed measure that provides no funding for Ukraine, worrying officials in Kiev but paving the way to avert a government shutdown that was supposed to begin at 00:01 local time.

The bill passed by the House would keep federal operations running at current spending levels, but does not include any of the $20 billion in funding that President Biden has said is needed to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy introduced the legislation after months of wrangling between Republicans over government funding, hoping to prevent the Republican-controlled House from shouldering the blame for the government shutdown.

On Friday evening, Michael McCord, the deputy secretary of Defense, sent a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries denouncing the “shutdown of funding” for Ukraine.

“DOD (US Department of Defense) has exhausted nearly all of the security assistance funds available to Ukraine,” the letter said.