Ukraine will build underground schools to avoid Russian missile attacks. Photo/Reuters

KIEV – The metropolitan city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine will build the country’s first underground school to protect students from Russia’s frequent bomb and missile attacks.

“Such shelters will allow thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their face-to-face education safely even when there is a missile threat,” said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov via the Telegram messaging application, reported by Reuters.

Although many schools in frontline areas were forced to teach online during the war, Kharkiv has set up around 60 separate classrooms across metro stations before the school year starts on September 1, creating space for more than 1,000 children to study there.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, had a population of more than 1.4 million before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Parts of the city lie less than 35 km from the Russian border and are almost daily targets of Russian rocket and missile attacks that can hit before residents can reach shelter.

“In the 24 hours up to Monday, one civilian was killed and several houses were damaged by Russian shelling and rocket attacks,” said Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative center.

This unfinished war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of civilians. Ukraine’s Education Ministry said 363 educational institutions had been destroyed and nearly 3,800 of them damaged across the country.

“The new underground school will meet the most modern regulatory requirements for protective structures,” Terekhov said. It is not yet clear how large the school will be or when it will open.

