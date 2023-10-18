Giovanna Dossena Principal AVM GESTIONI

Avm Gestioni buys the Tuscan Savini Tartufi: all the details

The Private Capital Italian Fine Food fund, promoted by AVM Management SGR Spa Manager EuVECA Benefit Company with the aim of enhance regional excellence of Made in Italy food, recently concluded the acquisition of Savini Truffles. The operation is a first step towards the creation of a champion of Italian fine food, on which to realize all the potential of the sector through organic growth based – as well as on future acquisitions – on internalisation and diversification, starting from an injection of resources to finance the development plan. The leader of the project is the Tuscan Savini Tartufi, a historic company of the Savini family which has been carrying forward the truffle culture in Italy and around the world for four generations, and which in the last five years has consistently achieved an aggregate turnover of over 10 million eurosexporting approximately 65% ​​of its production to over 40 countries.



Savini Truffles produces and markets high quality truffle-based products: from excellent fresh truffles, the result of the research of 650 quarrymen, to preserved truffles, ready to be enjoyed in slices, in pâté or in brine, up to sauces and condiments. Savini Truffles it also markets other truffle-based products such as, for example, cheeses, oil, pasta, and rice. “Italian Fine Food was born with the ambition of enhancing and realizing the great potential and excellence of Made in Italy in food and quality products. With this operation we want to create something totally new and able to stand out on the international scene.” Giovanna declared DossenaPrincipal of AVM Gestioni.

