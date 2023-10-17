Monday evening postponements: the Irpinia team win 2-0 in Caserta, Zeman held at 0-0. Poker Pontedera

Avellino is celebrating, Pescara is still holding back on the Adriatic. It was also a bitter Monday evening for two coaches making their debut: Emanuele Troise on the Rimini bench, as well as Pietro De Giorgio promoted to that of Potenza (he was already the deputy of the sacked Colombo). Here’s everything that happened.

GIRONE B

After the defeat against Pineto, Pescara is struggling to get back on track and is missing out on second place (not finding the goal for two games in a row, given that it is as newsworthy as the clean sheet): Vis Pesaro is in fact stuck at 0-0 Zeman’s boys, at the end of a match that started half an hour late due to an accident that blocked the team buses in traffic. There is no shortage of opportunities especially for the blue and whites (a couple come to Merola, one in each half), but they are unable to get past the attentive Polverino. Pescara – who still had to do without Tunjov, who was busy with the Estonian national team – thus remains in third place at 17 points, still 5 points away from the top. In a cross between teams in abstinence from victory, Pontedera triumphs over Rimini: the final 4-0 is the result of an overwhelming first half by Canzi’s team, which scores three goals already before the break with Angori and a brace from Catanese ( poker, in the second half, by Nicastro).

GROUP C

Campania felix, in the postponements of the southern group. The rise of Michele Pazienza’s Avellino continues, passing safely in the Caserta derby (2-0): a goal in each half from the usual Sgarbi (4 in the last 4 games for the Napoli-owned striker) and Michele Marconi , who finds his first joy of the season a minute after coming on from the bench. Turris rises again in Potenza, after three defeats in a row: Caneo’s team passes to Viviani (3-2), at the end of a match that was a novel. Turris shows her best football in the first half, with the game changes that send the Lucanians into a tailspin: Giannone scores in the 18th minute and then serves the assist for D’Auria’s second, but in the second half the music changes with the Di Grazia’s entry (the former Pescara and Foggia player, unleashed, restores parity with a great personal action and then with a jewel free kick under the crossbar). It seems over, but in the long recovery – also due to three expulsions – Turris regains the three points thanks to the winning header by Alessio Maestrelli (grandson of his grandfather Tommaso and uncle Marco Materazzi)

October 16 – 11.37pm

