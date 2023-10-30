Avatar Frontiers of Pandora confirms its minimum and ultra PC requirements for the Ubisoft game, and they are as demanding as the game is spectacular.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the game dreamed of by fans of James Cameron’s Avatar. Although it didn’t arrive in time to release last year’s Avatar: The Sense of Water, this open-world game from Ubisoft is just as spectacular as the movies.

Today we published our impressions of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, which comes out on December 7th en PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

At the same time, Ubisoft has published the minimum, recommended, high and ultra requirements of the avatar game, so you know if your PC can move it. It will be a demanding game: an SSD is essential16 GB of RAM and at least an RX 5700 or an 8 GB Nvidia GTX 1070.

If you want to play it in Ultra, your graphics card will have to be an AMD RX 7900 XTX or an Nvidia RTX 4080. And you will have to make space, because it takes up 90 GB.

Ubisoft has teamed up with AMD for this game, and it will be one of the first games to use FSR 3, the upscaling technology to increase GPU performance. But it will also be compatible with FSR 2in addition to the NVIDIA equivalent, DLSSand from Intel, XeSS.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora requirements on PC

MINIMUM

Visual settings: 1080p, low preset with FSR2 quality/30 FPS Processor: AMD Ryzen5 3600/Intel i7 8700K GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB /Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB /Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON) RAM: 16 GB dual channel Storage : 90 GB SSD Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

RECOMMENDED

Visual settings: 1080p, high preset with FSR2 quality / 60 FPS Processor: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k GPU: AMD RX 6700 Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ENTHUSIAST

Visual settings: 1440p, high preset with FSR2 quality/60 FPS Processor: AMD Ryzen5 5600x/Intel i5 11600k GPU: AMD RX 6800 GB Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ULTRA

Visual settings: 4K, present ultra with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS Processor: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D/Intel i7 12700k Graphics card: AMD RX 7900 Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on PC will allow you to enjoy ray tracing on reflections and shadows to increase immersion. The game will have very advanced control of graphic settings over a multitude of elements: distant shadows, quality of reflections…

It will be released on December 7 Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, where it will achieve the highest technical quality. It will be a Far Cry-style open world first-person adventure, but with less intrusion of icons and markers: it will be our Na’vi intuition that will guide us.