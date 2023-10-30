The term “open world” has stopped exciting and now, at times, even raises eyebrows. But if the “world” is Pandora the conversation changes, and we all wait anxiously Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

If you think you have a useless job, think of the editor who has to explain what Avatar is, the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema and which, therefore, was even seen by stones. This time I will spare you the plot of copying and pasting from various sites, getting straight to the point: James Cameron’s magnum opus is not only destined to become a pentalogy, but is also preparing to conquer the gaming public after James Cameron’s slip-up Avatar: The Game in 2009.

We were invited to preview Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for a couple of hoursfirst person open world action adventure developed by Massive Entertainment and distributed by Ubisoft, out on December 7th. Gamepad in hand, time flew by faster than an ikran and gave us the opportunity to discover only a very small part of the game, enough to draw up our first impressions. In this version the first main quests and a couple of secondary missions were available, with our character already well upgraded and equipped with an arsenal in the inventory, to be able to freely experiment with machine guns and bows of various types.

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA, THE WEST FRONTIER

While logically linked to the films, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has an unreleased script that takes us to the Western Frontiera region never seen before, so it doesn’t require in-depth knowledge of the lore to enjoy the experience. However, if you don’t know who those strange little blue men are, a little review would be in order. We play as a Na’vi warrior trained by the RDA – Resources Development Administration but also a Race of Anthropomorphic Wretches, as you like, the Bad Humans – to fight their own kind. Awakened after fifteen years of cryogenic sleep, we must rediscover our origins, understand who we are and which cause is right to embrace, while Man now sees us as an error to be eliminated.

We have a military background anyway, so it’s time to send some bad guys to the Maker. Or at least that’s what I thought, but my ambition to transform the gameplay into an ignorant first person shooter was shattered at the first engagement with the enemy. The soldiers do not enjoy an overwhelming numerical superiority, but good AI makes them far from easy targets, capable of seeking cover and cooperating in order to get us out of the way. Noisy incursions in one man army style therefore lead to defeat in the blink of an eye, making a stealth approach that favors silent killings necessary.

The Snowdrop graphics engine has been updated for the occasion and offers us landscapes of unparalleled beauty. Pandora is an amazing place

That’s what all those bows and arrows were for! Too late for me, who used the skill points, unbalancing the character by approaching Rambo and ignoring the peculiarities of the Na’vi race, whose strong point is the connection with nature. In fact, great attention has been dedicated to the exploration and creation of a sort of Pandorapedia containing all the secrets of flora and fauna, with which to find affinities to defeat the common enemy. In fact, human presence does not only threaten the natives, but the entire Pandora ecosystem.

A POSTCARD PANDORA, THANKS TO SNOWDROP

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora the proprietary Snowdrop engine, upgraded for the occasion, shows its muscles giving us postcard landscapes in which the lush vegetation is reproduced to perfection and pervades the screen, interrupted only by the anthropic structures of the RDA. The game map in this test version was rather limited, but the work done to make every corner worthy of a souvenir photo is impressive. Plants and trees do not only perform aesthetic work, but are an active part of game design. Vines to climb on, fallen trees to use as bridges, huge leaves to use as trampolines, flowers that apparently they block the passage, but you can always find a way to move them.

Much of the test session was spent climbing a mountain in search of the ikran with which to establish the tsaheylu, or the special bond that allows you to control it; jumping from one cliff to another, aided by a small dash, and then climbing higher and higher, requires a fair speed of execution combined with careful planning of the next steps, a bit like in the first Tomb Raiderwhen you tried hard to attempt that leap, continually crashing to pieces, only to then realize that the best path was another.

Throwing yourself headlong into the fray will see our poor Na’vi quickly succumb. You need to opt for stealth strategies

Once at the top the view is priceless, and even more so observing the landscape riding the ikran, an indispensable mount to reach the most inaccessible points or the RDA flying positions, often protected by drones that start furious air battles, this time with third person view. In the skies the approach is less oriented towards stealth and the key to success is to hit the weak points of enemy aircraft.

YOU ARE THE EVIL, I AM THE CURE

It is useless to underline how the human presence is a plague to be eliminated, and this concept is exasperated by the abrupt landscape change when we pass from the nature of Pandora to the total desolation of the RDA outposts, which poison the environment to the point that not even a blade of grass can grow anymore, just as if Attila had passed by . Once the enemy has been eradicated, the soil will begin to breathe again, allowing the vegetation to recover what was taken from it.

I played on streaming; so I don’t know what the hardware configuration was responsible for such wonder, but it really felt like we were in a Cameron film, although the Na’vi would have benefited from a couple more polygons. Judging an open world in a couple of hours is definitely impossible, but if a good day starts in the morning, we have many splendid hours ahead of us in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to reconquer our land.

