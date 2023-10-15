Sleepy Hollow Farm aka the “most photographed” place The state of Vermont, in the USA, has for years been an undisputed destination for influencers and Instagrammers looking for the perfect photo of fall foliage. Just Google its name to marvel at the beautiful reddish landscape that extends in this area during this time of year. A fantasy story come true.

On TikTok, videos using the hashtag #sleepyhollowfarm have accumulated more than 8 million views, while photos on Instagram also number in the thousands. Despite the existence of a sign that clearly states “No Trespassing”, tourists continue to enter the property to pose for photographs and videos. Much to the chagrin of local residents.

Yes, the residents of Pomfret, where this natural site is located, They have had enough of visits. So much so that they have launched a campaign to stop the phenomenon. And the city has listened to them: it has prohibited the entry of tourists and influencers whose purpose is that.

In an Aug. 16 statement from its select board, the city said it was even temporarily closing several roads to motor vehicle traffic from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15, including Cloudland Road in Pomfret south of Barber Hill Road and the entire on Cloudland Road in Woodstock.

Not only that, the city has also instituted temporary bans on parking lot, signage and barriers. “Foliage season traffic in this area has steadily increased over the past several years, causing significant safety, environmental, aesthetic and quality of life issues,” the memo reads.

How to die of success, on social networks

Sleepy Hollow Farm is a 500 square meter private property built in the late 18th century in Pomfret featuring a classic red farmhouse and old barn located on a winding dirt road called Cloudland Road. Seeing the farm is often considered a must-do fall activity in Vermont. But, thanks to social media, the road has been filled with cars and tripods.

The current owner of the estate bought it for $2.2 million in 2020 from Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and his wife, Billie, who made Sleepy Hollow their Vermont retreat. The property consists of a pond, a guest house and a wooden cabin that rests on a hill with fantastic views of the surrounding hills.

The influx of visitors over the years has been “overwhelming” for residents, explained Eric Duffy, city manager of Woodstock, the neighboring town of Pomfret that shares Cloudland Road, in this USA Today article. Trying to get as close as possible to the farm, tourists park their cars along the road and block the rural passage for residents.

The situation has led residents to open a GoFundMe with the aim of raising money and financing the efforts of the authorities to enforce the new traffic measures and improve the new signage. “In recent years, Cloudland Road (and adjacent small roads) have experienced an unprecedented rise in “travel influencers” powered by Instagram and TikTok, who make money from sponsors and have monetized and converted a private house into Cloudland. I walk in a photographic destination”, reads the publication.

He adds: “Tourists have damaged roads, had accidents, had to be towed in ditches, trampled gardens, defecated on private property, parked in fields and driveways and verbally attacked residents,” the publication says.

The Pomfret Board recognizes that new traffic mitigation efforts will not completely resolve the issues and could cause inconvenience to residents and guests. But they believe that these actions will significantly improve the safety and quality of life of those most affected by overcrowding in the autumn season.

