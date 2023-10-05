For the second year in a row, October is full of bad news. Meteorological models show that, in the first half of the month, an anticyclonic blockade will leave the peninsula without a drop of water and, although a possible change is seen for the next half, it is all so diffuse that many meteorologists are already afraid. worst.

And the worst thing is not that it doesn’t rain. Not even that this October will displace 2022 as the warmest and one of the driest in the historical series. The worst thing (and by far) is that this weather pattern is here to stay.

A change of pattern? It’s still early to draw conclusions, but no one understands what is happening over time. This summer has been especially strange and, for weeks and weeks, we have not had the “protection” of the blocking anticyclones that normally guarantee summer “good weather.”

That, in itself, cannot be said to be bad news. The bad news is that those blocking patterns seem to be changing with the seasons. The last springs and the last autumns are the clearest example of all this. In the last two years, spring has seen us suffer intense high temperature events. Something that has caused many problems for national agriculture.

The fall of 2022, meanwhile, was terrible. To a surprisingly warm end of September and October, there was added a “thermal rush” in November and a very mild December. There was a break of rain, it is true: but it was clearly insufficient. 2023 is following a similar dynamic.

And that has consequences. Because although climatological winter is the rainiest season in the northern third of the peninsula, part of the southern plateau, Extremadura, almost all of Andalusia and the Canary Islands, the same does not occur on the Mediterranean coast, the Pyrenees and a good part of the center of the peninsula (the place where There are many large swamps).

Just look at the map above to see that most of the most populated areas of the country are used to risking their water reserves in autumn and spring. And that is no longer viable.

Damn good weather. So as we head into a weekend with temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees above normal, the situation is becoming more and more worrying. If there is not enough rain, the hydrological year will be an infinite succession of water cuts.

Catalonia is already at its historical minimum, Córdoba begins with the swamps at 14.32% of their capacity, the Tagus is at 19% and the Pyrenees is left without reserves. And I could go on and on… Much of the country is on the line.

Especially agriculture. But, in addition, some of the most important crises of the moment (such as that of olive oil) are going to continue to deepen. The cases are legion: Aragon has harvested the worst cereal campaign of the decade; the Costa del Sol and Tropical coasts have already lost their crops (and experts warn that, in these circumstances, many crops will have to be abandoned permanently); and in the rest of the country, farmers recognize that it is impossible to plan for the year 2024.

Preparing for no one knows quite what. We were not far off the mark when we talked a year ago about six-month summers. It is true that the current configuration draws us an ‘intermediate of instability’ in the middle; but the idea of ​​this being the “new normal” is on the table.

It’s not something that’s going to happen now. A study on the subject published last year noted that, although global warming is making summers hotter and longer (while reducing the other three seasons), we are still decades away from experiencing such long seasons. The race is not that: the race is how we prepare for something so extremely unpredictable.

And, in that race, we are losing.

In Xataka | Six-month summers are here. Maybe it’s time to rethink the use of the stations

Imagen | Tropical Tidbits