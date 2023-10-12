Any excuse is good to start a new promotion of offers and Sony has taken advantage of the arrival of the new station to start the Fall Discounts on the PlayStation Store, which leaves us with thousands of products that have temporarily reduced their price, among which there are hundreds of video games, season passes, downloadable content, etc.

All these discounts will remain available until October 26, so you have until then to dip into your wallet and take advantage of the fact that some of the chosen titles are available at an irresistible price. For this we have made a selection of some of the best offers that we show you below.

Control Ultimate Edition for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Now that Alan Wake II is about to hit stores, you can warm up with another of Remedy Entertainment’s most impressive works, such as this science fiction metroidvania that comes accompanied by all its expansions with this special edition. Hogwarts Legacy for 48.99 euros on PS4 or 52.59 euros on PS5 (before 69.99 euros and 74.99 euros). At Hogwarts magic school they are waiting for you to become a powerful wizard in this spectacular open-world action RPG based on the Harry Potter universe. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 19.79 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The best opportunity to relive the nine main Star Wars films in the company of LEGO characters, which guarantees a good dose of very crazy humor with its more than 300 playable characters, more than 100 vehicles to pilot and dozens of planets to visit . Like a Dragon: Ishin! for 35.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Another of the great games of the Yakuza saga in which in this case the action takes us to the 1860s, with a story of samurai, revenge, a lot of somewhat violent action and even some moments of humor due to the crazy secondary missions and their Minigames. Marvel’s Midnight Suns for 27.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). The creators of XCOM are behind this title starring Marvel superheroes, who will immerse themselves in strategic battles as they have to select the best cards to annihilate Lilith’s demonic forces.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 13.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). One of those compilations that is always worth recommending as it includes the first three masterful installments of Mass Effect along with their respective downloadable content and on top of that with splendid quality as they are 4K Ultra HD remasters. Red Dead Redemption 2 for 19.79 euros (previously 59.99 euros). If you are one of those who still do not have Rockstar’s masterpiece, then you are already taking a while to get it to travel to a simply unforgettable Wild West with an epic story that is expanded by the adventures that you can also live in its Red Dead multiplayer On-line. Remnant II Deluxe Edition for 47.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). One of the most notable releases of this year is this title in which humanity has to face off against lethal creatures from spooky worlds, with intense and amazing combats that you can fight alone or with two other players. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for 51.99 euros (previously 79.99 euros). Cal Kestis returns even more powerful in this third-person action adventure in which he will prove that he is already a Jedi knight as he faces the forces of the Empire throughout various locations in the galaxy.

