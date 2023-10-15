You don’t come across a Pininfarina Battista every day. Let alone a Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina.

If you order an Italian supercar in 2023, it usually still has a big V8, V10 or V12. In that respect, little has changed compared to 20 years ago. The first electric supercar from Ferrari, Lamborghini or Maserati is still waiting.

Yet @alfonso_alfist managed to spot an electric supercar (or rather: hypercar) from Italy in Düsseldorf. It’s not a Ferrari, Lamborghini or Maserati, but a… Pininfarina. Nowadays they also build cars themselves under the name Automobilli Pininfarina. The Battista was introduced in 2019 and the first units are now appearing on the roads.

The Pininfarina Battista is not completely Italian, because the technology comes from Croatia. The Battista is closely related to the Rimac Nevera. The Pininfarina has the same 120 kWh battery, which powers four electric motors. These together produce 1,927 hp.

This makes it the fastest sprinting Italian ever and one of the fastest cars in the world. In November, the Battista sprinted from 0 to 100 km/h in a crushing 1.86 seconds. That was a world record at the time, but the Rimac Nevera has now taken it away.

Only 150 of the Battista were built anyway, but this spotted example is extra special. This concerns a Pinfinfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina. This special edition is a tribute to Nino Farina, the very first Formula 1 world champion. He was the nephew of Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina.

This car honors two family members at once, which makes for a somewhat complicated name. The Edizione Nino Farina can be recognized by its red and white color scheme, which is inspired by the Alfa Romeo with which the Italian drove into the history books as the first Formula 1 world champion.

Only five of the Edizione Nino Farina will be built, so @alfonso_alfist has a very special spot. During his lunch break, of all places. With this spot he takes the Spot of the Week this time and that is why he receives an Autoblog cap or hat of his choice.

Have you come across something special, unique or striking? Then we would love to see your photos appear on Autoblog Spots and who knows, we might put your spot in the spotlight next week!

