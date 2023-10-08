This is the car that Mercedes did not build, but Brabus did: a 6×6 based on the current G-Class!

The Mercedes G-Class has already been the basis for countless special creations. And the craziest creations do not come from tuners, but from Mercedes itself. Based on the previous G-Class, they came up with the G 63 6×6, the G 500 4×42 and the G 650 Landaulet, all crazy cars.

Of these three models, only the 4×42 has made a comeback with the new generation. This means that the G 63 6×6 remains a one-off promotion from Mercedes. Which makes sense, because it was a pretty crazy project.

Yet a G 63 6×6 of the current generation has now been spotted in Düsseldorf. How is that possible…? The answer is of course Brabus. They thought: if Mercedes doesn’t do it, we will. The result is this Brabus XLP 900 6×6.

The new G 63 6×6 from Brabus is, if possible, even larger than the previous one. It was already quite impressive with its 5.87 meters, but this one simply exceeds 6 meters. To be precise, this monster is 6.18 meters long. Thanks to portal axles, this 6×6 also has more than sufficient ground clearance: 47 centimeters.

At Brabus you can choose from two variants: the XLP 800 Adventure and the XLP 900 Superblack. The Adventure has more of an off-road look, including a bull bar at the front. This is the XLP 900 Superblack, which has more of a ‘sporty’ look with a lot of black.

Instead of a paltry 800 hp, the Superblack has 900 hp. The well-known 4.0 liter V8 has been increased to 4.2 liters. This also results in a monstrous torque of 1,250 Nm. This means that this enormous colossus can reach 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. During a traffic light sprint, this thing can easily keep up with a Maserati GranTurismo.

The top speed is less impressive for a car with 900 hp: it is limited to 210 km/h. The edition is not limited to a specific number of copies, but we suspect that not many will be built.

Spotter @justawheelchairguy has made a very special catch with this car. That is why this spot is the Autoblog Spot of the Week. Have you come across something special yourself? Then we would love to see your photos appear on Autoblog Spots and who knows, we might put your spot in the spotlight next week!

