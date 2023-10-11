For second consecutive Year, The Historic Center of Guadalajara will house the Autoart World Guadalajara 2023 museum, an exhibition of high-end cars from different brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Rolls-Royce and BMW, among others, along with the art of several Guadalajara artists.

Below we tell you the dates and times where the cars will be exhibited.

Prior to the start of the exhibition, On Friday, October 20, starting at 7:00 p.m., an audiovisual pyrotechnic show will be heldas well as an artistic intervention of high-end vehicles.

The government of Jalisco announced that said exhibition will be placed in the Liberation Square which will be available on October 21 and 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Likewise, it is intended that through this exhibition we will be able to raise funds with sales of t-shirts that will be designed by the participating artists, The proceeds will be donated to the Civil Association, Nariz Roja.

