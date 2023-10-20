Today, tomorrow and Sunday, October 22, in Plaza Liberación, the second edition of AutoArt World GDL 2023 will take place where around twenty high-end cars from different brands will be participating, such as: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Rolls- Royce and BMW. They will be local artists who will be expressing their art on the vehicles, as is the case of Miguel Ángel Martin Del Campo Serrano who will work on a Rolls-Royce.

In interview with THE REPORTER He highlights that this car was assigned to him and he will intervene today at 6:30 p.m.: “This day is more VIP type only with guests, it will be closed, but it can be seen from the outside; “All of us artists will be intervening in the coffers.” Meanwhile, the exhibition will be open to the public on October 21 and 22: “The artists will be right there and we will be painting the t-shirts of those who want us to put a drawing on them.” The intention is for people who wish to wear white so that the art of these creatives can shine.

Regarding how the Roll-Royce hood will work, he points out that a vinyl that can be white or black will be placed on each vehicle; He chose the second, “and acrylic paints will be used on that vinyl.” He expresses that he will capture one of the pieces that he is currently making in engraving, regarding the fact that he is making a medal for COMUDE that will be presented on November 4 in the 42 kilometer race. “So, it is one of the details of an engraving that I am making for this medal and I am also going to apply it to this car.” The topic has to do with a marine perspective.

“I have never intervened on the hood of a car, so I think the biggest challenge is, that, painting on a plastic acrylic, because we are applying water paints on a surface that is not a canvas like a fabric as such. I thought about doing tests, but I decided to wait to see how everything turns out as the minutes go by.”

“I already have some ideas about how we are going to solve it, in fact I am going to take my engraver teacher Alejandro Camacho to help me. The idea is also to put some applications with gold and silver leaf.”

As Miguel Ángel shared, Ferrari’s official photographer, Rafael Delceggio, will visit Guadalajara to take a series of photographs of each of the artists participating in the AutoArt event along with the cars that participated during the event. These photos will be used to create a hardcover book that will commemorate this project.

