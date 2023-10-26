Image source: La Presse

Stellantis arrives in the Chinese electricity market: here is the new maxi agreement

Stellar lands in Chinese electricity marketinvesting 1.5 billion euros to purchase 20% of the manufacturer Lmonkey engine. “Leveraging the strengths of both companies, Stellar and Leapmotor – we read in a note – have decided to create a strategic partnership at an international level, which aims to create a highly competitive and efficient center of excellence for electric mobility in China and in the rest of the world”.

The two companies intend to establish the joint venture Leapmotor International, “with the goal of accelerating and expanding sales of Leapmotor’s high-tech, affordable products worldwide by leveraging Stellantis’ global resources and commercial know-how.”

Leapmotor – it is underlined – “is one of the leading Chinese companies in the technological field and boasts the fastest growth in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, with a unique vertical integration model and a wide range of capabilities internal at the level of research, development and production”. With this investment – we read in the note – Stellantis becomes “an important shareholder obtaining two seats on the Board of Directors”.

With this investment – it will bring Stellar to have a share of just over 21% – the group will guarantee itself a key role in Leapmotor, a manufacturer focused on the medium-high range market, the fastest growing in China, where the brand has delivered approximately 111,000 cars electrified in 2022. But over the next three years, the note explains, Leapmotor’s product plan will cover the entire range of segments from A to E, based on an exclusive technical architecture with three highly scalable platforms with BEV and Range Extender engines for EV.

“Leapmotor was the first company to world of electric vehicles to implement Cell-to-Chassis technology on a large scale and its new centrally controlled Leap 3.0 electrical and electronic architecture “Four-Leaf Clover” enables perfect coordination and maximum efficiency between all major components of intelligent electric vehicles. The company’s unique vertical integration model maximizes scalability, allowing Leapmotor to quickly respond to customer needs,” the statement concludes.

