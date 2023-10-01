Suara.com – Kisses are usually an opening for couples before sexual intercourse. Kissing is a way to arouse partners’ sexual desire for each other. Therefore, kissing is very important to stimulate your partner.

However, it cannot be denied that when kissing, couples do not feel anything different. This is because the couple only presses their lips to each other. In fact, there are probably many things you can do when kissing to make it more passionate, especially for men.

Some men usually hope that the kiss they give is special and special. They hope their female partners do intimate things that arouse their sexual desire. This can be in the form of touch or mouth movement.

For this reason, women must know what things they can do to make kissing exciting for men. Here are several things men want when kissing, as reported by The Health Site.

1. Eye contact

Having sex in front of the mirror. (Doc: Elements Envanto)

Eye contact is important when kissing. Usually, men really like it when their female partners make eye contact when kissing. With eye contact, the kiss will feel more passionate and intimate.

2. Do variations in speed

Another thing you can do when kissing is varying your speed. Women can try kissing their partner starting gently, aggressively, quickly, slowly again, and others. With this variation, men will be more challenged. This makes him more passionate when he does it.

3. Playing hands

When kissing, women can also play with their hands. Usually men really like women holding their neck, playing with their hair, or stroking their chest. This will make the kiss more passionate.

4. Sucking lips

A kiss isn’t just about touching your lips. Couples can occasionally suck each other’s lips. Suction gently, occasionally playing with your tongue. This helps make men aroused when they want to have sex.

5. Kiss the cheek and jaw

In between kisses, it is hoped that you will not remain silent. Women can kiss other parts of the body such as men’s cheeks and jaws. This is a way to fill the gap while giving yourself time to breathe. By kissing other parts of the body, sexual desire will remain there and not disappear.

6. Triangle kiss

This is a kiss that starts in three parts, starting from the lips, ears, to the neck. These parts are sensitive points for men. By kissing these three parts, men will enjoy the kiss.