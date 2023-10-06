The theft of a comic book collection belonging to a collector who died this summer is investigated by the FBI

James Strand He passed away at the end of July, shortly before turning 88, leaving behind an impressive comic and book collection valued at $2 million. However, almost all of the material Strand kept has been stolen.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been involved in the case, and Heritage Auctions He is also helping where he can. Steve Dune medium The Oregonian wrote that Strand’s house in the neighborhood lenses of Portland It was looted after the death of the owner in early August. Strand’s niece, Susan Hasty, was on vacation at the time of the robbery, and commented the following: “The library was impeccable, the rest of the house was uninhabitable. I was devastated. Upside down sofas. Shit all over the floor. And there was no light anywhere. It was a bit gloomy. He liked horror, as you know. We call the house the little house of horrors.”

Scott Brownfrom the bookstore Downtown Brown Books from Portland, was surprised to see various books in Strand’s name ready to be sold. Brown thought Strand was being robbed, but later learned that Strand had died. Because of this, Brown took the case seriously, and began making a list of the stolen material and then contacted the FBI.

FBI statement

“The FBI is investigating this. We normally don’t confirm it, but we have reason to believe that this collection has hit the market. “We are alerting booksellers to be vigilant.”

Brown commented that has had trouble recovering Strand’s comic book collection: “Part of my role has been to convince people who have bought things to be honest about it. There are people I have spent many hours talking to on the phone. There have been a lot of comic book thefts in Portland lately (private collections, stores broken into) and part of the reason is that dealers and collectors buy that stuff. Until they stop doing that, there’s a lot of incentive to steal comics. “They are easy to fence.”

The stolen comic book collection includes the first editions of Stephen King. Manuscripts of HP Lovecraft y Golden Age comics high quality.