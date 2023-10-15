A company with some links to Red Bull gives us ICE heads some hope for the future.

Everyone now thinks that electric motors are the future in cars. But the fight is not quite over yet. Here and there there are still initiatives to move cars in other ways. For example, Porsche has a mysterious factory in Chile to develop synthetic fuel. Mazda is working hard on petrol combustion engines that consume ridiculously little. And of course there is also hydrogen.

Hydrogen has been hated by EV enthusiasts for decades. Especially because it would be an ‘excuse’ for major manufacturers not to fully focus on the development of electric. Under the guise of ‘we can do that, but in the end it will be hydrogen and then all developments will be for nothing’. Even the greats, such as Toyota, have stuck to that path for years.

But then again, hydrogen is not the easiest substance to deal with. The substance is extremely small and volatile. After all, it consists of two of the smallest atoms known to us. By definition, it slips through almost everywhere. In addition, hydrogen is also potentially explosive if it comes into contact with oxygen and then ignites. Biem.

There are also advantages. After the combustion process of two hydrogen molecules and an oxygen molecule, only two water molecules remain. That you can drink. In theory, it should also be much easier to adapt our existing fossil fuel infrastructure to hydrogen. And if you put on a warm glove, you can ‘normally’ fill up with hydrogen at the pump. You don’t have to spend half an hour eating a vegetarian meatball with too much peanut sauce while your EV is charging.

Hydrogen also has its advantages for racing. Formula E sounds like a blender and the cars are still not very fast and empty quickly. With hydrogen, you don’t have those problems. And now AvL has developed a 2.0 liter engine with a turbo that delivers 410 hp. These are values ​​that sound familiar to us from petrol cars.

AvL is a company from Graz that you may know because Bobby Doorknobs once claimed that it belonged to Helmut Marko. That is not the case, it is from Helmut List. However, it is true that AvL has supplied the test benches for Red Bull Powertrains. AvL’s official mission is to provide solutions for the green future of cars and racing. But secretly they just make hydrogen bombs. Or well, engines that produce a lot of power on hydrogen.

The latest creation has stoichiometric combustion. This means that the lambda has a value of 1. This means that the air-fuel ratio in the combustion chambers is 1:1. The engine therefore runs richer than the average hydrogen engine. Thanks to the turbo, the engine produces 410 hp at 6,500 rpm. The torque is 500 Nm at 3,000 to 4,000 revolutions per minute.

The more things change, the more they can stay the same. Nice. Now just convert those gas stations…

This article Austrians make 2.0 liter hydrogen engine with 410 hp first appeared on Ruetir.