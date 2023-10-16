The first two places in group F are arithmetically sealed, Sweden remains out on the pitch tonight against Belgium

Entering the pitch and qualifying goal. Marcel Sabitzer did it all in three minutes, dragging Austria to Euro2024. Ralf Rangnick’s national team wins 1-0 at the home of Italian De Biasi’s Azerbaijan: the goal that is worth a ticket to the tournament in Germany bears the signature of the Dortmund midfielder, who was left out of the starting eleven. The 29-year-old entered the field at half-time and, in the 47th minute, the referee awarded a penalty for handball in the penalty area: Sabitzer himself appeared on the spot, displacing Magomedaliyev and sealing the final 1-0.

The away success, for Rangnick’s team, involves the arithmetic conquest of second place in group F. Captain Alaba (out today due to injury) and his teammates are now at 16 points, the same as Belgium who however have to play a match more. In third place is Sweden, stuck at 6 points, playing against Lukaku and his teammates this evening.

On the pitch tonight (8.45pm): Belgium-Sweden, Bosnia-Portugal, Gibraltar-Ireland, Greece-Holland, Iceland-Liechtenstein, Luxembourg-Slovakia.

