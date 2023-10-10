Friday 13 October, 8.45pm, at the Happel Stadium the two teams will compete for the top spot in the group with Sweden (third) already far away

Great balance at the top, with third (Sweden) already far behind. In short, in Vienna the group’s primacy is at stake after the first leg match (1-1, last June) also failed to produce a winner. Belgian coach Tedesco, without the injured De Bruyne, is banking heavily on Lukaku, who was unleashed against Roma and scored the equalizer in the match in Brussels.

While Austria has never progressed beyond the round of 16, Belgium can boast a presence in the 1980 final. The Flemish have also played 22 matches in Europe (of which 11 wins, 9 losses and 2 draws); the Austrians instead stop at 10 (6 lost, 2 won and 2 drawn).

the prediction

Austria will not lose and there will be at least 2 goals in the match. Correct score: 1-1.

October 10 – 09:56

