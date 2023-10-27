loading…

The EA-18G Growler is Australia’s flagship electronic warfare fighter jet. Photo/wikipedia

CANBERRA – The Australian Air Force (RAAF) is one of the largest air forces in the world, with a force consisting of various types of fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and other support aircraft.

Among the various types of fighter aircraft owned by the RAAF, there are several fighter jets that are the mainstay of Kangaroo Country, namely:

1. F-35A Lightning II

The F-35A Lightning II is a fifth generation stealth fighter jet which is the RAAF’s mainstay. This fighter jet has very capable combat capabilities, including the ability to carry out air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-surface attacks.

Australia ordered 72 F-35A Lightning II units from the United States (US), and deliveries will begin in 2022.

In October 2023, Australia received 33 F-35As, and all of them have been deployed to 32 Squadron and 75 Squadron RAAF.

The presence of the F-35A in Australia will strengthen Australia’s air defenses, and increase Australia’s ability to conduct military operations in various regions.

F-35A Lightning II Specifications:

Length: 15.4 meters.

Width: 10.7 meters.