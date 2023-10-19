loading…

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was released after three years in a Chinese prison. Photo/REUTERS

MELBOURNE – Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who was released last week after three years in detention in China, said in her first interview with Australian news channel Sky News that she often felt “very fragile” like a newborn baby and felt like she could fly.

Cheng returned home last Wednesday and was reunited with his 12- and 14-year-old children in Melbourne after being released from a Chinese prison.

He was met by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at Melbourne airport and welcomed home by Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese via telephone call. PM Albanese has raised Cheng’s case several times when speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Sometimes I feel like a cripple, like a newborn and very fragile, and other times I feel like I can fly,” Cheng said.

Cheng cried as he recalled his two children running towards him at the airport last Wednesday. He also admitted that he was sad when he saw his mother getting older and losing weight after carrying the heavy burden of raising her two grandchildren for three years without a mother figure.

“We all screamed,” said Cheng, as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Cheng is considered to be hurting Mother China

Cheng (48) was a business television host for Chinese state television when he was detained in August 2020. Cheng’s detention occurred on charges of sharing state secrets with other countries.

He will be tried in a closed Beijing court in 2022, with details of his sentence only released last week.

Australia has repeatedly raised concerns about Cheng’s detention, which comes as China expands its Kangaroo Country export bloc amid a gradually easing diplomatic dispute between the two countries.