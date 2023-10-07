It may not reach the height of the Burj Khalifa or the future Jeddah tower that Saudi Arabia is working on, but once the C6 building is built it will become a unique skyscraper. And for two reasons. Its height and above all the material that will give it shape. Unlike other large constructions around the world, this new structure planned in Australia will not be built only with steel, brick, concrete or glass. Although it will also include these elements, a key part of its structure will be made up of another component: wood.

In fact, it is already the tallest tower of its type.

What happened? That Australia wants to host the tallest wooden tower built to date, the C6. The project is not entirely new. A year and a half ago, its promoters already shared their plans to erect a “hybrid” skyscraper south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, one in which wood would play a fundamental role. Which? Then the use of 7,400 cubic meters of this material was targeted, a volume that would represent close to 42% of the enormous block. As for height, on its website the company spoke of 186.5 meters. In New Atlas they pointed to something less, 183 m, the data provided by Fraser & Partners.

Now the project has once again made the news due to an important advance for its development: the JDAP, a body in charge of deliberating on promotions of a certain caliber in Perth, has given its approval. The news has been echoed by media such as The Guardian, CNN and the specialized website Archinect and they all agree on the same fact: the building will reach 191.2 m in height, which will make it the largest of its type.

What will the building be like? Its main characteristic will be its “hybrid” nature, due to its mix of materials, and the important role that wood will play in its structure. C6 will incorporate columns and a reinforced concrete core, as well as a steel “skeleton”, but a very significant part of its physiognomy, around 42%, will be represented by the wood used by the workers.

Different types will be used in construction, such as mass timber or cross-laminated timber. Thanks to this commitment, the promoter will be able to reduce the use of other materials. Fraser & Partners estimates it will require 45% less concrete than a traditional building of a similar scale. Among other uses, the wood will be used in beams, panels, studs and the tower cladding.

And what to expect from now on? The architect and director of Fraser & Parteners, Reade Dixon, points out that the project does not yet have a defined schedule, but some valuable hints have emerged: it will include more than 200 apartments with up to four bedrooms that will be distributed over half a dozen floors and the block will include a large roof terrace. Behind the project is the investment firm Grande Development, which in its description even ensures that residents will have access to a fleet of 80 Tesla electric vehicles.

If the promoters of C6 brag about something, however, it is their sustainable approach. “The first carbon-negative construction project in Western Australia will become the tallest hybrid timber residential tower in the world,” highlight the developers, who go even one step further. According to his calculations, shaping the skyscraper will require 580 pine trees that will come from sustainably managed forests. “The most impressive thing is that all the wood consumed in this building will grow back in 59 minutes in a single forest region,” the company says, and emphasizes: “We cannot grow concrete.”

What do the experts say? The project generates expectation, but some of the statements made by the promoters of C6 have generated some skepticism. Especially the “carbon negative” label, a tagline with which the company wants to emphasize that the future tower will store more CO2 than it consumes. Given the considerable environmental impact of the steel and concrete industry, erecting a 190-meter building substantially reducing its use is a success, but… What is the real environmental balance of C6?

“Right now the end of the useful life of wood is landfill, but the IPCC only takes into account the permanent sequestration of materials and the wood ends up rotting or burning, returning its CO2 to the atmosphere,” Timothy McCarthy explains to The Guardian. , from the University of Wollongong. Along similar lines, Philip Oldfield, from the University of New South Wales, points out: “The only way it would be carbon negative is if it stored more CO2 in wood than the other materials release. It may be, but always temporarily.” .

Is it the first tower of its kind? No. In Wisconsin there is already the Ascent, an 86.6 meter high apartment block designed by Korb + Associates Architects and which at least last summer held the title of the largest wooden building in the world. The tower has 25 floors, a concrete base, elevators and a structure made of cross-laminated and laminated wood. Thanks to its size, it was able to take the record from the Mjøstårnet tower, located in Norway.

Any of them, however, pale in comparison to the future headquarters of Atlassian Sydney, which aims to become “the tallest hybrid wood building in the world” at around 180 m. The structure is being built in the Australian capital, but its brand will end up being overshadowed if C6 manages to pull through. Even more ambitious projects have been put on the table, however, such as the 300-meter Oakwood Tower in London, or the Sumitomo Forestry proposed for Tokyo, a 350-meter mass in which wood would represent approximately 90%. of the hybrid structure.

Images: C6perth and Fraser and Partners

In Xataka: There is an argument for making the cities of the future out of wood. And more and more people support it