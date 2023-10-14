The No votes won in the referendum to increase the representation of Aboriginal people in Australian national institutions. The referendum, which was held on Saturday, was used to decide whether to add a chapter to the Constitution which provides for the formal recognition of the country’s indigenous peoples, and which introduces a advisory body with the power to provide non-binding advice to the federal government and parliament on laws affecting indigenous communities. The votes have not yet been fully counted but according to projections from ABC, the Australian radio and television network, the No votes were 57.35 percent at a national level.

The constitutional recognition of indigenous peoples was supported by a large majority, but the introduction of the consultative body, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice or more simply Voice to Parliament, was much more debated and has lost consensus in recent months. The Labor government of Anthony Albanese, prime minister from 2022, considered the success of the Voice referendum central to its agenda. After the referendum result became clear, Albanese acknowledged defeat and said that although it was not what he had hoped for he would “respect it”.

The indigenous Australians, to whom the referendum question more specifically referred, are the descendants of the first inhabitants of Australia, who arrived in Oceania over 50 thousand years ago, and belong to many populations with different languages ​​and cultures. The term “Indigenous” is used in Australia to refer to Aboriginal Australians and Torres Strait Islanders, an archipelago north of Australia inhabited by groups who are recognized as culturally distinct from the mainland’s Aboriginal populations, and to whom they usually referred to separately.

From the beginning of European colonization in 1788 they lost control over much of the land they occupied and suffered violence and discriminatory policies, including the forced removal of thousands of Aboriginal and mixed-descent children from their families of origin to state institutions or ecclesiastical, between the beginning of the twentieth century and the seventies. Aboriginal people number around 700 thousand people and represent 3 percent of the Australian population.

In recent years, various governments have tried to improve the living conditions of indigenous people: despite numerous measures and subsidies, Aboriginal and Torres Strait people have a life expectancy of about ten years less than other Australians, a high level of spread of chronic diseases (mainly due to smoking and alcohol), suicides and incarceration, a low level of education and access to basic health services. Today the majority of them live in poverty and support themselves thanks to state subsidies, and episodes of racism and discrimination are frequent. For this reason, many activists maintain that the State’s measures have so far been essentially symbolic and that the necessary measures have not been taken to ensure an improvement in the quality of life.

The Voice to Parliament was proposed to try to solve the historical problems of indigenous communities. Those who opposed it did so for various reasons: the fear that the reform would emphasize racial distinctions, the distrust towards a further body of the federal government (with the alternative proposal of establishing various local bodies rather than one in the capital), and the preference for an intervention established by law, and not with a constitutional referendum, and which could therefore be modified more easily if it turned out to be dysfunctional. Even among the indigenous communities there were people against it, although the main position was in favor.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton, head of the Liberal Party of Australia and the person who led the No campaign in the referendum, commented on the outcome of the vote by saying: «The thing that matters now is that this result does not divide us as people. What matters is that we all accept the result in the spirit that animates our democracy.”