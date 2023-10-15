The world’s efforts to develop mobility alternatives based on solar energy are showing us very varied results. He solar car conceptso promised by Lightyear, seems to be very far from arriving, a reality that it shares with the passenger plane of the same nature, although the Skydweller firm has been showing significant progress.

These days everything seems to indicate that we will have to wait a long time to move from one place to another in a solar car or plane. This panorama, however, does not seem to cover all means of transport. The train is presented as a promising alternative to embrace solar energy. And projects of this type are generating more and more interest in the world.

Byron Bay Train, the 1949 train that looks to the future

The United Kingdom, Germany and Poland have several projects related to the solar train. But the first solar train did not start operating in any of the aforementioned countries, but in Australia. We are talking about Byron Bay Traina locomotive from the late 1940s that originally ran on fossil fuels and now runs on photovoltaic energy.

The origin of this story is quite curious. Locomotive 661 used to serve New South Wales, Australia, mainly around Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle. However, it was removed in 1995 and remained stored at the railway facilities. In 2015, a non-profit firm called Byron Bay Railroad Company did their best to take it over and completely restore it to give it a new life.

Once restored alongside coach 726, the locomotive was returned to service for sightseeing tours in the Lithgow area. At that time it still used its two GM diesel engines, but those responsible for the company decided to go one step further: convert it into the first solar train in the world. The challenges, without a doubt, were enormous. Despite the challenges, they got to work to do what no one had done.

The conversion tasks consisted of removing one of the diesel engines and replacing it with a pair of electric motors, inverters and traction equipment. All this, as expected, in the company of a huge bank of lithium-ion batteries. Well, with all this inside the locomotive, they covered the entire roof of this and the second car with curved solar panels that generate up to 6.5 kW of energy.

As we can see in the images, the panels also reach the train base station shed. In this case, the set of panels present there can generate another 30 kW of energy which, through the electrical network that reaches the vehicle, allows its batteries to be charged. But this is not all. As in cars, the project uses the advantages of regenerative braking.

Byron Bay Railroad Company claims that the train generates enough power to run all of its systems (the drive train, air compressors and control circuits, lighting, etc.) and still have a 77% surplus. In fact, the surplus is injected into the city’s electrical grid. In any case, the train is equipped with a backup Cummins NT855 diesel engine.

Since 2017, the Byron Bay Train has offered a tourist shuttle service between North Beach Station and the Byron Beach platform. Tickets can be purchased on the company’s website. There are a wide variety of fares, but, for example, a round trip It costs 10 Australian dollars (6 euros to change). Byron Bay Railroad Company, as a non-profit company, promises to invest all funds in railway assets.

Images: Byron Bay Railroad Company

In Xataka: The drama of confiscating a yacht: one of the most luxurious in the world is spending $2,000 a day just on air conditioning