Max Verstappen wanted to do it again: the three-time world champion signed pole position in the Shootout Sprint of the United States GP. The Dutchman with the Red Bull reached a time of 1’34″538 which is a couple of tenths better than Charles Leclerc’s qualifying. Max had to put his skills to the test to get behind the Monegasque’s Ferrari: he managed to do so for just 55 thousandths of a second, a margin that has become minimal, demonstrating that an RB19 still manages to prevail, but has had to raise the minimum height from the ground to avoid having problems with the frequent bumps of the Texan track. So it shouldn’t be surprising , if the orange driver with the mediums in SQ2 performed a spin in the snake: he turned around, but masterfully managed to get the car back so much so that the stewards almost didn’t have time to display the yellow flag!

Charles Leclerc can be satisfied with the performance obtained with the red one: he is on the front row and can try to challenge Verstappen in the race. The SF-23 will have to demonstrate in the race pace that it can match the pace of the Red Bull. It will be a valid indication for tomorrow’s race. It is interesting to note that there are four cars in a tenth: Lewis Hamilton, who is third with Mercedes, knows this well. The seven-time world champion pays 69 thousandths from Max: he is happy with the step forward made with the W14 and is convinced that he is in the game for victory. Lando Norris also plans to invite himself with McLaren: the Englishman with a time of 1’34″639 is one tenth from pole, but he leaves Oscar Piastri more than two tenths behind. The Australian, who was in a bit of difficulty yesterday, has found the right coordinated with the papaya car.

Carlos Sainz didn’t shine, only fifth in the other Ferrari: the Spaniard is four tenths behind his teammate. A lot of stuff, given that he was a candidate for pole position. Is not the day. More was expected from Sergio Perez, only seventh with the RB19: the Mexican pays half a second from Verstappen and the gap is heavy.

George Russell is eighth with Mercedes: the Englishman arrived at SQ3 without having a new set of softs. The six tenths that he recovered should not be surprising, but what is worrying is the impediment to Leclerc in DQ1: given the fact that the black arrow could be penalized by three positions on the grid. In the small nose he had to replace the side bulkhead of the front wing.

Alexander Albon’s performance was very positive with Williams ninth ahead of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine.

Daniel Ricciardo remains out of the Top 10 by 31 thousandths: the Australian, however, gave the level of the AT04 equipped with many technical innovations. And although the set-up was blocked by qualifying for yesterday’s GP, Daniel understood the Romagna car better.

Fernando Alonso is 12th with Aston Martin: the Spaniard with the AMR23 faces the weekend as if it were a test with the “verdona” given that the car had a major update. It must be said that Lance Stroll did not disappoint with the second car: this time the Canadian is 14th only one tenth behind his more experienced teammate. At least we no longer saw any “hourglass” gaps: a good sign for the North American.

Esteban Ocon slipped in between the two Aston Martins with the second Alpine, while Guanyu Zhou was 15th with Alfa Romeo: the Chinese interpreted the aerodynamic innovations of the Hinwil team better than Bottas.

Haas did not pass SQ1 with Nico Hulkenberg 16th who was out by 12 thousandths of a second. Really nothing. The German with the updated VF-23 with slide bellies preceded his teammate Kevin Magnussen who finished a couple of tenths behind.

Valtteri Bottas didn’t impress with the Alfa Romeo: the Finnish hoped for something more with the revised C43 in the background. He finished 18th even though he finished with the same thousandth time as Magnussen: the Dane only gained the position because he got his performance ahead of Valtteri.

Even Yuki Tsunoda didn’t impress with the AlphaTauri: the Japanese is 19th with the AT4, but could end up under investigation for blocking Lewis Hamilton who came close to touching the Japanese car. Bad Logan Sargeant last with Williams: the American didn’t feel the support of the home crowd. His position on Grove’s team is wavering. Here’s how he falters…