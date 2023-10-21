Actor Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in DUNE 2 and now he explains how he took on the role.

In 2021, the first installment of the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel was released. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, it was a great success, raising more than 402 million dollars. Therefore, they have prepared DUNE 2 and have signed great actors for new roles. Such as Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.

Now, Austin Butler has explained in a recent interview with Interview Magazine how he felt about joining DUNE 2.

These are his words.

“I’m always nervous. I always feel incredible pressure. I felt it when I was 12 years old. Even if the material doesn’t really require it, I feel like I need to do the best I can. That sets a bar, and then I’m always afraid of missing out. With DUNE 2 it was interesting, because I met with Denis Villeneuve, we got along very well and we started talking about the character. At the time, we didn’t even have a script, but when we started talking about Feyd, my imagination started to fly and I began to feel the terror of the challenge. That’s what guides me now: What really scares me?”

Austin Butler

“Because Elvis was terrifying. There was a lot of pressure and he constantly asked me: Am I enough? Will I be able to perform this tightrope act? That makes you concentrate and work very hard. The wonderful thing about the reception of that film was realizing that even though I had that terror and questioned my own ability, if I tried hard, I was setting myself up to hopefully affect some people. It means that now I can see that terror as something separate, and not let it rule me, but look at it and say: I see you. I hear you. I’m not going to let you cripple me. And then it becomes that jet fuel that makes you wake up at four in the morning with your heart racing and say, Okay, let’s get to work. Let’s start working on the voice. Let’s start working on the body. Let us begin. working on the text. Austin Butler revealed.

The DUNE 2 movie will be released on March 15, 2024. It will be at that time that we will find out what Austin Butler has prepared for the character of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Although they are already anticipating that it will be quite spectacular.

DUNE 2

