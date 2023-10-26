Actor Josh Brolin declares himself a fan of Austin Butler for his performance in the movie DUNE 2.

The highly anticipated Dune sequel is right around the corner, and it looks like Austin Butler has left a lasting impression on one of his co-stars, none other than Josh Brolin.

During an interview with IM, Josh Brolin was full of praise for Butler, who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the film. “I haven’t seen the whole movie, but I’ve seen enough to know that your work was not in vain.” Brolin commented.

Here we leave you his words:

“There are really great actors who don’t seem so great when you see them in person. They’re doing shit and you’re like, ‘I don’t get it.’ And then you see them in the movie and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ I don’t want to give too much away, but you were always doing your thing, practicing, concentrating. And not in a narcissistic, self-absorbed way. It was like, I’m here to work. Why wouldn’t I be working? “I’m the guy on set who talks to everyone.”

Josh Brolin en Dune

Austin Butler revealed how he feels about filming movies:

“I’m always nervous. I always feel incredible pressure. I felt it when I was 12 years old. Even if the material doesn’t really need it, I feel like I need to do the best I can. That sets a bar, and then I’m always afraid of missing out. With DUNE it was interesting, because I met with Denis Villeneuve, and we got along very well, and we started talking about the character. At the time, we didn’t even have a script, but when we started talking about Feyd, my imagination started running and I started to dread the challenge. That’s what guides me now: what really scares me?”

With these comments and the hype surrounding the film, it promises to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience for fans of the sci-fi genre.

DUNE 2 is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024. It was originally scheduled for November 2023, but was delayed due to labor issues in the film industry.

Source IM.