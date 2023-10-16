The Inter sporting director received the Special Spiga d’Oro 2023 in his Cinisello Balsamo and defined the team’s start to the season as “positive”

In his Cinisello Balsamo Piero Ausilio received the Special Spiga d’Oro 2023 and with the award in hand (“I really like it because there is also a ball, a ‘thing’ that has characterized the last 40 years of my career”) spoke about Inter on Il Pertini Radio: “Do you want to know who I choose between Thuram and Lukaku? My answer is much simpler than the one given by Marotta (who was asked who he preferred between Icardi and Lukaku, ed.). I say absolutely Thuram because he is a boy who wanted Inter, he chose it at least as much as we chose him. Already two years ago (August 2021, ed.) we had closed the operation with his club (Borussia Mönchengladbach, ed.), but then he got hurt a few days after signing the agreement. We never forgot about him and he evidently never forgot about us. Even when other companies arrived, because other companies who now deny having treated him instead there were, he chose Inter and Inter chose him.”

POSITIVE START

Finally, the Nerazzurri manager analyzed the results of the first part of 2023-24 for Inzaghi’s team: “I define our start as positive. All seasons begin with difficulties and ours was to change 12 players, including elements who have made history for Inter like Handanovic and D’Ambrosio. The new arrivals fit into the group well and, even if there were some ‘stumbles’, our start was positive.”