EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team: Auronplay shows his team

After its launch, EA Sports FC 24 has become a global phenomenon that has reached practically to all the houses, including those from the most famous content creators. In recent weeks we have become accustomed to seeing streamers who have never played the video game start in Ultimate Teamlike TheGrefg under the tutelage of Gravesen, who revealed to him how much he spent on his equipment to compete.

One of the most important content creators in Spain has now been added to this list, Auronplay. Although it is true that he He has not played as such in front of his spectatorshas confessed that he is dedicating time to EA Sports FC 24 and that, although he does not have much of an idea, he already has a 100,000 coin team mounted. The streamer has had no problems sharing it with his followers, recommending players who are working well for him.

This is Auronplay’s team in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team

In this user’s TikTok sister star11you can see the extract of the last direct from Auronplay in which, chatting with his chat, the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team theme. Although the youtuber himself recognizes that he doesn’t have much ideahas no problem sharing the players he liked the most between what he has tried and the cards that you consider key in your template. A team that, as he has confessed, is not only not his, but He took it from a TikTok he saw and found interesting.

The first two players that stand out are Amel Majrian offensive midfielder with exceptional dribbling that within the game performs quite welland her teammate Dumornaya front with 92 pace which stands out for its speed. When you show the screen of your mobile, you can also see the edge of the card that occupies the forward position, which is Colonel Muania DC that For many competitive players it is one of the best quality-price players.

The last thing that is seen as such is to his right back and to his center back. On the defense side he has Carpentera very normal player who is compliant. Meanwhile, in the center of the defense he uses Cabinet makerthe Slovak footballer from PSG, who offers a spectacular physical strength. Finally, although it does not show them, it names other players as Camavinga, Balde or Bernardo Silvaall three very different but widely used.

In fact, it seems that Auronplay knows more than it wants to admit, because he is capable of taking the trouble out of Bernardo Silva’s rhythm, something that many novice players do not notice. Although it does not surprise us either, because the streamer himself confessed that When I was younger I did dedicate many hours to the game with his friends, and you know what they say, he who had, kept. We are sure that Auron will continue to wait for the latest SBCslike Guimarães RTTK, and the latest goalsas Reyna RTTK.

