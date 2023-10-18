Twitch, the popular streaming platform owned by Amazon, has witnessed a significant decline in the audience of its big streamers in Spain. Even though Twitch’s global viewership remains stable, some of the biggest stars have seen a 90% decline in their viewership.

The presenter and streamer Cristinini shared this worrying trend on the platform with her followers. She mentioned that the current numbers are not comparable to those of a few years ago, and many streamers who previously had 100,000 viewers now barely exceed 30,000. Even those with 5,000 spectators have dropped to just 800.

The situation is evident in the figures. An analysis of the audiences of the ten most popular streamers in September 2021 reveals a combined drop of 51% two years later, going from an average of 353,500 viewers to 172,000.

Established stars in the world of streaming, such as Auronplay, Ibai, Rubius, TheGrefg, and others, have been affected by this decrease in audience. Although the reason behind this trend is unclear, the situation raises questions about the future of streaming and changing audience preferences for online entertainment.

NUMBERS DOWN IN TWITCH STARS

But beyond the concerns, the question is how much the audiences of the main streamers in Spain have fallen between September 2021 and September 2023? Here we can see an analysis of the numbers:

While streamers like IlloJuan have achieved an impressive 139% growth in their audience compared to the period between 2021 and 2022, others like Auron (-66.3%), Ibai (-41.7%), TheGregf (-58 .9%), or Rubius (-57.8%) have experienced notable declines in their metrics.

But is Twitch viewership as a whole declining? The answer is no. Rather, there has been a diversification of audiences, and this change has largely come about thanks to a number of content creators from Latin America, who have gained ground in terms of viewership compared to their Spanish counterparts.

Ranking of the TOP10 streamers are no longer just Spanish

Latin America has entered the fight for viewers, 2 years ago not many references were seen on this other side of the pond, but as the LATAM scene has attracted an audience and has become known by “stealing” an audience from Spanish streamers, the numbers and names are already becoming more common to us, such as QuackityToo, Rivers_gg, ElMariana, ElSpreen among some of them, which already appear in the TOP10 of streamers in Spanish.

