The symbolism it has always been part of many legends and beliefs: whether we are talking about Norse, Celtic or even Egyptian mythologyevery ancient people possessed symbols to which not only the letters of the alphabet were attributed, but in some way also an entire concept or a spiritual power intrinsic.

In the world of RPGs the use of runes and symbols is present, but unless we are talking about titles purely focused on the theme (take for example Rayn, dark esoteric fantasy), the true power of the runes and the spiritual power of the symbols is somewhat overlooked, especially in Dungeons & Dragons.

Symbolism eats dogma

Auroboros: The Coils of the Serpent it is a setting born from the brilliant mind of Chris Metzen, creative director of the first Diablo, Warcraft and Starcraft. The manual is published in Italy by MS editions and Paniniwhich adds a setting to the most famous role-playing game in the world purely linked to symbolism and the power related to it.

the manual is divided into three macro chapters: the first will introduce us tosetting of the game world, the second is more technical, and we will find you character options and the new specific mechanics, the third, the most substantial is entirely dedicated to the Masterincluding bestiary.

Auroboros is set in Drastniaspecifically in the region of Lawbrand. The manual takes its time to clearly explain the entire game setting and the many cultural, social and religious facets that make up this living and majestic continent.

The most interesting chapter is without a doubt itself the one dedicated to symbols: in the game world, in fact, there is the possibility of get tattooed these magical symbols, but they are not simply aesthetic, and are connected to a real game mechanicsEnough one in a kind. Inside Auroboros the characters will be able to (hardly) come across these special “Tattoo Artists”, who will be able to give us these special and powerful symbolsreceiving particular bonuses from them.

The symbol of greatest power is obviously The Auroboros, the mark of the serpent: the character who will possess the mark will begin a long and tortuous journey between “power and destruction”, which will take him along a spiral in which he will decide the fate of himself, the game world and his companions. The power of the Auroboros is practically unlimited, but its effects on everything around you they will be immediate, unpredictable e increasingly devastating.

Excellent news

The manual not only introduces the powers of the brands, (Mechanics already quite complete) but also leads us to discover well 5 new races that you can choose during character creation:

Atsadd: amphibious humanoids closely linked to the sea, expert explorers and navigators;

Desert dwarves: a further subrace of dwarves who have learned to live and thrive in the desert;

Illness: a shamanic people linked to the desert dunes with the ability to transform into coyotes;

Peace: wise and cunning humanoid salamanders;

Xu’keen: Halfling subrace much wilder than the one we know.

Each race is accompanied by respective mechanicsbut introduces a description into each of them cultural, aesthetic and various additional ideas.

Another addition that we find in Auroboros are the 3 new subclasses:

Keeper of the wilds (Warrior),

The path of eminence (Monaco),

Spectral Blade (Thief).

We then find for the warlock a new covenant, called the ink pactwhich allows you to draw a spell on yourself in the form of a tattoo, and a new one patron where to start: Karybdiss, the devourer of soulswhich will allow our character to exploit the souls of killed creatures.

These options are deeply linked to the game world, and add totally new mechanics, perhaps revisiting those already seen previously in similar titles.

Very appreciable notes are the Additional backgrounds that the compendium makes available to us. They will not only add skills to the character, initial equipment and exclusive privileges, but they will… expand the roster sector decisively, inserting narrative and mechanical advantages.

Il manual is majestic and created to perfection, a tome that contains in its hard cover over 400 pages of contents, never neglecting attention to artwork and the artistic sector. The illustrations are in fact evocative, detailed and very consistent with the setting described in Auroboros. There are also many maps, both city and dungeon maps, which are also very well made and detailed.

Conclusions

Auroboros: the Serpent’s Coils is a Tome that he adds to the fifth edition of Dungeon & Dragons a real continent, I live with stories, culture, religions and innovative mechanics that do not conflict at all with previous publications for D&D5e. The mark of the serpent can easily – and almost automatically – lead to the construction of the background of the party, but with unexpected and intriguing situations. The setting is attention to detail while still leaving room for the narrator’s imagination, in order to easily create coherent adventures.