Las Auras de My Hero Ultra Rumble They are another way to customize your experience in this free Battle Royale for Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

The new game is now available with tons of characters to unlock. Some of them are better for winning games, but you’ll be fine with any as long as you invite your friends to a team and know the basic mechanics like blocking.

But for those who seek to have a much more threatening appearance, there are Auras. Here we will explain everything you need to know about them.

What are Auras in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

The developer Bandai Namco has included interesting options of Auras en My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Auras are a type of visible energy that radiates from your character, and they change depending on whether you are a hero or a villain. They are strictly static, so they have no effect on gameplay. However, they can make you look imposing and even make your enemies believe that you have some power-up.

You will automatically receive Auras every time you roll certain costumes repeatedly. They are only a visual effect and you can choose whether to activate them or not.

How to equip an Aura in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Now that you know what are Auras in My Hero Ultra Rumbleit is important to know that these will not be automatically equipped.

You can equip an Aura from the customization menu by following the following steps:

Go to the main menu and select the “Personalization” option. Select the “Customize character” option. Choose the person you want to personalize. Select the suit you want. Not all suits can carry Auras, as this depends on their rarity. A suit menu will open. Here select “Equip Aura” to equip it to the character.

This way your character will already have an Aura in My Hero Ultra Rumble. But there is still one more step you should check.

Don’t forget to activate Auras in the settings

Although the Auras en My Hero Ultra Rumble They look quite imposing, they can be a distraction for you and other players. It is for this reason that they will be partially disabled by default.

Players will only be able to see their auras in the main room before the game or while you choose your outfits. But as soon as combat begins, your Aura effect will be deactivated for you and the rest of the players.

The good news is that you can change this option if you wish. You will only need to follow the following steps:

Open the game settings menu. If you’re on the loading screen, this opens to the menu options in the bottom right corner. Scroll down to the last two options that say “Show Aura” and “Where to show Aura”. Select “All” to have Auras displayed always and everywhere, or adjust it to your preferences. Press save and exit the menu.

That’s all you need to know about the Auras en My Hero Ultra Rumble.