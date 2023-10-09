Climate change is increasingly affecting the daily routine of the areas most affected by heat waves and droughts. Testimony of this are the four heat waves that have conditioned the workday of thousands of workers who work outdoors.

For this reason, the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has proposed bringing forward the holidays to the second half of July to adapt the schedules and working hours to the new climate trend registered in recent years.

The “hard” summer is no longer in August. A couple of decades ago Spain was closed for holidays, and millions of companies and small businesses hung the sign closed for holidays. A study by CSIC researchers published in the journal Science of the Total Environment reveals that the temperature peaks and heat waves of recent years by autonomous communities have been brought forward to the second half of July, while in August they already begin to register the fall that traditionally occurred in September.

Advancing the holidays to the second half of July could “mitigate some of the impacts associated with extreme heat, due to the reduction in industrial activity and labor mobility during vacation days.”

Protect employees from heat stroke. One of the reasons argued by scientists at the Institute of Geoscience for adapting the vacation work calendar to actual temperature records is the protection of the health and productivity of employees who must carry out their activity outdoors. The latest labor reform protects employees exposed to high temperatures through Royal Decree-Law 4/2023 and exempts them from carrying out their duties during the middle hours of the day in summer or during episodes of extreme heat, implementing 4-day or intensive work days. .

This means that companies must modify their production schedules to avoid the hottest hours and even suspend their activity, incurring a serious drop in productivity due to weather conditions. According to CSIC experts, “at the national level, the second half of July and, to a lesser extent, the first half of August are the periods in which the most hours of work are lost due to exposure to heat (around 100 million hours each). fortnight). “The number of work hours lost is approximately 20 million higher in the second half of July than in the second half of August, which represents a relative change of 25%.”

Temperature history by autonomous community.

High electrical demand during hot periods. Another factor on which the adaptation of the holiday period is argued is the high electricity consumption that is recorded during these periods of intense heat, caused mainly by the high demand for air conditioning, which is considerably reduced during the holiday period.

The study maintains that combining the heat peak of the second week of July with the holidays will bring forward this decrease in electricity demand, especially in the southern and eastern regions of the country. When on vacation, companies should not increase electricity consumption to maintain an ambient temperature below 27º C as established by Royal Decree-Law 14/2022.

History of electricity demand.

Mitigate the effects of climate change. The authors of the study have also taken into account the environmental effects that contribute to the greenhouse effect derived from ozone concentrations at the surface, increasing the thermal sensation.

During the holidays, the main centers are emptied and their usual inhabitants disperse throughout the territory towards their holiday destinations, improving air quality in the most populated areas and the effects on ozone health in those areas of 4% “whose “Concentrations depend on traffic and air stagnation.”

The agricultural origin of the August holidays. The tradition of closing for holidays in August does not respond to climatic criteria, but is linked to the harvest calendar prior to the Industrial Revolution. Since agriculture still had a very important weight in the economy, large industries granted vacation permits for employees to go to the countryside to help their families harvest the cereal harvest during the summer.

This custom has remained supported in part by the good temperatures and hours of light to promote the beach tourism prevailing in our country, but based on the rational use of resources taking into consideration the temperature parameters now proposed by the authors of the study.

In their conclusions, the authors of the study propose shortening the day during the hottest months in those sectors with less importance during the summer and redistributing winter vacations to have more vacation days during the hottest months.

Image | Pexels (Quang Nguyen Vinh), Unsplash (Julia Taubitz)