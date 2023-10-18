Denpasar Voice – Persik Kediri is getting thicker with the aroma of Persebaya Surabaya after bringing in Miswar Saputra, who incidentally is a former Persebaya goalkeeper in 2017-2019.

Miswar Saputra’s arrival follows in the footsteps of former Persebaya assistant coach, Mustaqim, who had already joined Persik Kediri.

Previously, the team nicknamed the White Tigers was also inhabited by other former Persebaya players, namely Mochammad Supriadi and senior midfielder, Muhammad Taufiq.

The joining of the original Acehnese goalkeeper means that Persik’s goalkeeping sector is filled with experienced players such as Kurniawan Kartika Ajie and Dikri Yusron.

Miswar Saputra also has the opportunity to have a reunion match against his former team sooner because Persik will meet Persebaya in the 17th week of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

Miswar’s presence is a positive asset for Persik ahead of the match entitled the East Java Derby.

On the other hand, Persik Kediri coach Marcelo Rospide explained that Miswar’s recruitment was purely due to the team’s need for an experienced goalkeeper.

The reason is that it would be very risky if they only relied on two goalkeepers because one of their goalkeepers, namely Djiwa Hernando, was mostly deployed with the Persik Kediri Elite Pro Academy (EPA) team.

“Djiwa (Hernando) is focused on the EPA competition and I need four goalkeepers, therefore I am happy with Miswar’s arrival,” said the Brazilian coach as reported by Suara Denpasar from the Suara.com page, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“Currently his (Miswar’s) condition is not ideal and we are preparing an appropriate training program so that he is physically ready for the future. “He is a good player who can help the team in the future,” he said. (*/Rizal)