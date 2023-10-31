In an attempt to counter ChatGPT, Bing with AI, and other search engines that use artificial intelligence, the Google search engine is debuting a ton of new features over the past few months. The last ones are new tools to help students solve math, physics and geometry problems, with the help of AI.

With the release of ChatGPT, all the alarms went off at Google. For the first time in more than a decade, his search engine was in danger. Artificial intelligence bypasses already outdated search algorithms and achieves more natural and personalized results. Google’s entire advertising business, based on its search engine, is faltering.

Since then, Google has been integrating different AIs like Bard into its search engine, as well as new functions. A few hours ago it announced new educational tools.

The Google search engine does your homework

The first of these tools is the Math Solver, which solves formulas and equations. You simply type it in the search engine, or take a photo with Google Lens, to solve it.

Google’s search engine AI not only offers you the solution: It also explains, step by step, how to reach the solution:

Google

Another novelty is the possibility of solve physics problems by simply describing them. The classic “If a train leaves Cuenca at a speed of 54 km/h and another from Cádiz at 27 km/h, how far apart are they?” You write the problem in the Google search engine, and you get the solution.

Using Google Lens on a problem of areas and triangles or geometric figuresthe new artificial intelligence is capable of identifying variables and data, and calculating areas, solving for how long the sides or angles are, and other related problems.

Finally, Google has added to its search engine more than 1,000 interactive 3D animations to support explanations of biology, chemistry, astronomy, or physics.

They are really useful tools, and the fact that they offer step-by-step explanations allows students to learn. But also, they copy the solution without bothering to see how it was arrived at. I’m sure many teachers don’t find it funny.

Google’s new educational search engine tools, based on AI, to solve math, physics or calculus problems, are now available in the English version. They do not yet appear in the Spanish version.