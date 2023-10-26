Apparently if you multiply the number on the speed sign by two, take half of it and keep that number on your odometer, you will never get a speeding ticket. For those who do not believe in these types of illustrious life hacks, Top Gear Netherlands has drawn up a nice overview of the most important traffic fines of 2024, as they were recently announced in a decision memorandum from the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The traffic fines for 2024 are 10 percent higher than those of this year, but they have also been generously rounded up. A fine of 240 euros will therefore not be 264 euros, but 270 euros. Only fines that were previously 110 euros have been rounded down – from 121 euros to 120 euros. So a great year to bring back the Euro bangers, as far as we’re concerned. Scroll a little further down to see the overview of the most important traffic fines of 2024.

As in previous years, the 2024 speed fines apply to speed limits of up to 30 km/h. If you are caught at a higher speed, the prosecutor will consider your case. The most expensive fan mail from Leeuwarden that you can receive in 2024 for speed is 495 euros. As always, there are two types of fines: one for speeding under normal circumstances and one for roadworks. The overview for speeding fines can be found at the bottom of this page.

What will be the fine for running a red light in 2024?

Wasn’t it dark orange after all, but just completely red? Then you can receive a fine of 300 euros at home. This applies to traffic lights with both two and three colors. You can also receive a fine of 180 euros if you remain stationary when the traffic light is green. Cyclists receive a fine of 120 euros if they go through a red light; moped riders must pay 210 euros.

How much is the fine for keeping a phone in the car?

As a driver of a vehicle, you are not allowed to hold a mobile electronic device that can be used for communication or information processing while driving. In other words: you are not allowed to hold a phone while driving. The fine for this violation will be no less than 420 euros in 2024. For moped riders this is 290 euros and for bicycles you will receive a 160 euro fine.

Undoubtedly the biggest annoyance on the A2, after the 100 signs. Anyone who refuses to move a lane to the right on the highway can receive a fine of 270 euros. Also on multi-lane motorways, the traffic fine for unnecessary left-hand driving in 2024 will be a hefty 270 euros. Do you drive unnecessarily on the left somewhere else? Then the fine is even 300 euros. The fine for overtaking on the right is also 300 euros.

The administration costs of a fine in 2024

Of course, you still have to charge administration costs for each fine. These costs will not change next year. So in 2024 you can also charge an extra 9 euros for the administration on top of the fine. It doesn’t matter how high the fine is; For a print costing 60 euros you have to pay an extra 9 euros, but even with a fine of 900,000 euros, the CJIB wants some extra money for the calculations.

Traffic fines in 2024 of 120 euros

Driving against the direction of a roundabout Stopping on a footpath or cycle path with a car Turning without a direction indicator Stopping at an intersection or in a tunnel Parking within five meters of an intersection Parking along a yellow solid line Double parking Driving in the dark without lights within a built-up area Unnecessary front fog lighting Not stop for stop sign

Traffic fines of 180 euros

One tire that is too worn Driving in the dark without lights outside built-up areas Driving with an illegible license plate Driving without an MOT Driving a car on a footpath Standing still at an intersection Illegally giving light signals Unnecessarily using rear fog lights Driving into one-way road in the wrong direction Driving on the bus lane

Traffic fines of 300 euros

Not cooperating with a breath test or saliva test Blocking an intersection Driving over the driving surface Not giving way to the right Not giving way to the tram Unnecessarily standing on the hard shoulder Overtaking a bus or tram on the side where people are getting off at that moment Causing unnecessary noise

Other traffic fines in 2024

Parking in a disabled space without reason – 370 euros Too loud exhaust – 360 euros Insufficient visibility through the front and side windows – 490 euros Inadequately secured cargo – 490 euros

Fines for speeding within built-up areas in 2024

SpeedingNormalRoad work4 km/u€ 35€ 585 km/u€ 43€ 696 km/u€ 53€ 807 km/u€ 61€ 948 km/u€ 69€ 1089 km/u€ 79€ 12110 km/u€ 90€ km/u€ 121€ 16912 km/u€ 132€ 18313 km/u€ 146€ 19914 km/u€ 157€ 21615 km/u€ 169€ 23216 km/u€ 182€ 24917 km/u€ 195€ 26618 km /u€ 210 28419 km/u€ 224€ 30320 km/u€ 240€ 32321 km/u€ 257€ 34322 km/u€ 273€ 36423 km/u€ 291€ 38424 km/u€ 306€ 40625 km/ 325€ 42926 km/u€ 343€ 45427 km/u€ 365€ 47928 km/u€ 383€ 49529 km/u€ 402€ 49530 km/u€

Speeding fines outside built-up areas in 2024

SpeedingNormalRoad work4 km/u€ 31€ 475 km/u€ 39€ 576 km/u€ 47€ 687 km/u€ 56€ 798 km/u€ 64€ 919 km/u€ 75€ 10110 km/u€ 84€ km/u€ 115€ 14312 km/u€ 127€ 15813 km/u€ 139€ 17314 km/u€ 150€ 18715 km/u€ 162€ 20116 km/u€ 173€ 21917 km/u€ 186€ 23518 km /u€ 198 25119 km/u€ 214€ 26820 km/u€ 230€ 28421 km/u€ 243€ 30322 km/u€ 258€ 32323 km/u€ 273€ 34224 km/u€ 291€ 36025 km/ €308 38126 km/u€ 325€ 40227 km/u€ 342€ 42128 km/u€ 360€ 44429 km/u€ 381€ 46630 km/u€

Fines for speeding on the highway in 2024

SpeedingNormalRoad work4 km/u€ 26€ 345 km/u€ 32€ 436 km/u€ 39€ 537 km/u€ 46€ 648 km/u€ 53€ 739 km/u€ 60€ 8310 km/u€ 79€ km/u€ 109€ 14112 km/u€ 119€ 15413 km/u€ 128€ 16714 km/u€ 139€ 18015 km/u€ 150€ 19316 km/u€ 161€ 20817 km/u€ 175€ 22418 km /u€ 188 24019 km/u€ 201€ 25720 km/u€ 216€ 27321 km/u€ 231€ 29122 km/u€ 243€ 30823 km/u€ 258€ 32524 km/u€ 273€ 34325 km/ u€ 287€ 36526 km/u€ 303€ 38427 km/u€ 318€ 40328 km/u€ 331€ 42529 km/u€ 349€ 44430 km/u€ 368€ 46631 km/u€ 38632 km/u€ km/u€ 42134 km/u€ 44235 km/u€ 46136 km/u€ 48037 km/u€ 49538 km/u€ 49539 km/u€

Speeding fines 30 zones 2024

SpeedingNormal4 km/u€ 585 km/u€ 696 km/u€ 807 km/u€ 948 km/u€ 1089 km/u€ 12110 km/u€ 13411 km/u€ 16912 km/u€ 18313 km/u€ 19914 km/u€ 21615 km/u€ 23216 km/u€ 24917 km/u€ 26618 km/u€ 28419 km/u€ 30320 km/u€ 32321 km/u€ 34322 km/u€ 36423 km/u€ 38424 km/u€ 40625 km/u€ 42926 km/u€ 45427 km/u€ 47928 km/u€ 49529 km/u€