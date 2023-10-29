Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate Anies Baswedan continued his political safari by attending a declaration held by the Thoriqoh Syathoriyyah congregation to support the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) in the 2024 General Election in Lumajang Regency, East Java, Sunday (29/10/2023).

“Thank you to the Thoriqoh Syathoriyyah congregation throughout Indonesia who provided support to win the AMIN pair,” said Anies Baswedan.

According to him, the efforts in the 2024 presidential election with vice presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar are not only seeking personal victory so that the congregation’s support is received with humility and gratitude so that the mandate is carried out together.

“I strive not for personal victory, not party victory, not coalition, but victories felt by families throughout Indonesia,” he said.

Meanwhile Al Mursyid Thoriqoh Syathoriyyah Kiai Haji Muhammad Soepiyan Ibnu Lasimin Rafu’ah invited his congregation to win the AMIN pair in the 2024 elections.

“All Thoriqoh Syathoriyyah congregation throughout Indonesia, come together with me to win Anies Rasyid Basw and become President of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said.

Kiai Soepiyan, who is also a Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) figure, invited Nahdliyin residents to participate in winning the AMIN pair because the brand is considered to be able to bring prosperity to all Indonesian society. For this reason, cooperation between the Thoriqoh congregation and NU residents is needed.

“To the Nahdlatul Ulama community throughout East Java, I invite you to work together to win the AMIN pair and it is obligatory to do fardu ain,” he said.

Apart from the declaration of support and victory for the AMIN pair, the III National Conference (Munas) of the Thoriqoh Syathoriyyah Congregation was also held.

In fact, Anies was asked to open the national meeting which was attended by Thoriqoh Syathoriyyah administrators throughout Indonesia spread across 12 provinces.

General Chairperson of Thoriqoh Syathoriyyah Kiai Haji Abdul Muttalib said that the reason for making AMIN’s partner the choice was because there were four criteria for potential leaders in achieving victory in accordance with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“Good at keeping trust, always telling the truth, noble and polite morals, as well as noble and polite morals,” he said.

The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) has received the registration of three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. (Source: Antara)