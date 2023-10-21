Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate for the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, Prabowo Subianto, attended the Golkar National Leadership Meeting or Rapimnas at the Golkar DPP office, Jalan Anggrek Neli Murni, Slipi, West Jakarta, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Suara.com monitoring at the location, Prabowo arrived at around 10.08 WIB. He was immediately welcomed by the General Chair of Golkar, Airlangga Hartarto.

Prabowo was seen wearing a plain white shirt and black cap. Meanwhile, Airlangga was seen wearing batik and a yellow jacket.

Prabowo then shook hands with Airlangga when he arrived at the location. The General Chair of the Gerindra Party also paid respects to the Golkar cadres who welcomed him.

Airlangga and Prabowo then walked hand in hand into the Golkar DPP building. Prabowo has not provided any information regarding his presence at the location.

Currently, a number of Golkar elites have attended such as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Aburizal Bakrie, Deputy General Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, Deputy General Chairman of Golkar Ridwan Kamil and others.

Will Gibran be there?

Previously it was reported that the Chairman of the Golkar Board of Trustees, Aburizal Bakrie, answered about the opportunity for the presence of President Joko Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, in the Golkar National Meeting.

“Maybe he will come, maybe he won’t,” said Aburizal when met by journalists before the National Meeting at the Golkar DPP office, Saturday.

Meanwhile, Golkar General Chair Airlangga Hartarto has not explained Gibrab’s presence in detail.

“We’ll see later,” said Airlangga.

For your information, the Golkar Party will hold a National Rapimnas on Saturday (21/10). General Chair of the Golkar Party DPP Airlangga Hartarto said that the Rapimnas agenda was to discuss one of them, who would be supported as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate.

“So tomorrow’s Rapimnas will discuss presidential and vice-presidential candidates who support Golkar,” said Airlangga when met at the Golkar Party DPP office, Slipi, West Jakarta, Friday (20/10).

He confirmed that regarding the figure of the presidential candidate supported by Golkar, one name had been confirmed, namely the General Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP, Prabowo Subianto.

“The presidential candidate is Mr Prabowo. Yes, there is one presidential candidate,” he said.