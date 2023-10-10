This free event that will take place on October 14 and 15 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all lovers of board games, cards, role-playing games and strategy in general. Devir, the main distributor of board and strategy games in Chile, will celebrate the sixth edition of “Juegos en el Parque”, an exciting weekend dedicated to fun on October 14 and 15 at the Sculpture Park in the commune from Providencia, Chile.

With a circus theme, centered around the exciting game “3 Ring Circus”, this event will offer a wide range of activities for players of all ages and interests, ranging from tournaments, themed exhibitions, prototype tests and talks.

On this occasion, we will have the presence of great personalities from the entertainment field, among them are Spenser Starke, renowned designer known for creating the successful role-playing game “Alice Has Disappeared” and his work on “Critical Role”, where he has been game master. and screenwriter in “Candela Obscura”. Joining him will be Rowan Hall, another notable game designer from “Critical Role” and moderator of “Candela Obscura”, who will share their experiences in game design and their passion for storytelling. Also attending will be Vanessa Carballo, Role Editor at Devir Iberia, who will share her experiences in publishing role-playing games and their future.

Featured activities of the event:

– Guests of honor: “Games in the Park” will feature prominent experts and personalities from the world of board games, who will share their knowledge and experiences, such as Spenser Starke, Rowan Hall and Vanessa Carballo.

– Variety of Games: Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an extensive collection of board games, card games and role-playing games, so everyone can find their favorite!

– Tournaments and Competitions: Competitive players can participate in exciting tournaments with cash prizes and other great prizes. Among the new features this year will be a “King of Tokyo” competition.

– Prototypes and News: Board game enthusiasts will be able to get an exclusive look at upcoming game prototypes and discover the latest news from the world of board games.

– Stands and Sales: Various publisher and developer stands will offer board games and accessories for purchase. A perfect opportunity to expand your collection!

– Talks and Conferences: Informative talks and lectures will be held on game strategies, game design and other related topics.

Event Details:

– Date: October 14 and 15, 2023

– Location: Sculpture Park, Providencia, Chile

– Free entrance

– Hours: 11:00 AM – 18:00 both days

Devir’s “Games in the Park” is a unique opportunity for families, friends and strategy game fans to come together and enjoy a weekend full of fun and entertainment in a natural and exciting environment. Don’t miss this exciting board game event at the beautiful Sculpture Park in Providencia! For more information, follow us on social media @DevirChile.

