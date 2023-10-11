The former Beckham assistant breaks his silence

Rebecca Loos was the personal assistant of David Beckham and his wife Victoria for a long time. After rumors emerged of an affair between Beckham and Rebecca, the assistant apparently took advantage of the sudden popularity to make money by posing for photoshoots. Now we are talking about her again after years of silence due to the release of the documentary dedicated to the history of the Beckhams on Netflix.

The documentary dedicated to the Beckhams, available on Netflix since last Wednesday, revived the love story between the former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer, and the woman who was his personal assistant when he arrived in the Spanish capital. In the documentary, Victoria recalls this moment as “the worst of her marriage” due to the nightmare she had to live through for many months. “It was the worst moment of our marriage. The world attacked us and we were against each other. Until Madrid we were together, then we didn’t feel each other’s support. I can’t describe the effect it had had on us. I’ve never been so unhappy in my life.” This confession unleashed a wave of negative comments against Rebecca Loos, who reacted to this public bombardment of her with poise: “I’m taking the negative comments with as much humor as possible.” The former assistant currently lives in Norway with her husband and two children. She responded to several comments from various users, who expressed their support for the hate she has received in recent days: “Some of the comments here are disgusting. Be strong. You have a beautiful life with your family who, unlike others , it doesn’t have to fill the gaps with Netflix.” “Thanks, I’m taking the mean comments with as much humor as I can get,” she replied. A member of Rebecca Loos’ entourage also echoed the section of the documentary recalling Beckham’s infidelity with his wife. “Rebecca and David began to have a very close relationship and there were many leaks from the security people. It was known that they met at the Hotel San Mauro. What happened in that room was known only to them.”

October 10, 2023 (modified October 10, 2023 | 1.32 pm)

