An Israeli air strike in the city of Gaza on the evening of Saturday, October 7, 2023 (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) World Sunday, October 8, 2023

Overnight the Israeli army bombed the Gaza Strip and Prime Minister Netanyahu said he was preparing for a “long war”

After the attacks suffered on Saturday by Hamas, during the night the Israeli army continued a series of air attacks towards the Gaza Strip, hitting several buildings linked to the militants’ activities. The sirens warning of the risk of rockets arriving from the Gaza Strip sounded on several occasions in Israeli cities, while last night Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an offensive phase would be organized and that Israel was preparing for a “long war ”. Due to attacks by Hamas in the country, around 250 Israelis have died and at least 1,600 people have been injured; among the Palestinians there are at least 230 dead and more than 1,600 injured, but these latest estimates provided by Hamas are more difficult to verify. Dozens of Israelis have been kidnapped by Hamas militants, in what could be a long hostage crisis.

